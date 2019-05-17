WAYNE COUNTY



Canaan Township — Scott R. and Brenda L. Harklau to Laohwin Group Llc., 11292 Parmenter Road, $1,600,000.



Chippewa Township — Larry G. Burkhart to Raymond A. Hill, 12190 Vince Drive, $145,000.



Teresa M. Matty, trustee, to Kear Ventures Llc., 65 Gates St., $115,000.



Kyle D. May and Cyanne Horner to Austin K. Houglan, 19 Briarwood Drive, $156,000.



Edward J. Shondel to Bonilla G. and Kristy M. Castilla, 159 Homan Drive, $299,900.



Congress Township — David L. Regetz to Adam C. Knapp, 10614 Elyria Road, $160,000.



Michael A . and Jennifer L. Tomsik to Kyle Hinton, 40 Par Ave., $133,900.



East Union Township — Jeffrey A. and Rosa K. Berkey to Kevin A. and Sarah E. Berkey, 1611 Barnard Road, $187,500.



Jacob A. and Marie R. Schlabach to Andrew A. Yoder, 486 S. Swinehart Road, $218,000.



Kyle O. Everhart to Thomas L. and Clara Everhart, 149 Clay St., $58,000.



Franklin Township — Greg D. and Peggy L. Tieche to Kristine K. Rickett, Delaware Crossing, $23,000.



Samantha L. Burkhart to Andrew S. and Annette S. Cary, 6676 Millersburg Road, $144,800.



Green Township — Robert Gordon to William K. and Pamela J. Hartzler, 328 W. Center St., $30,500.



Milton Township — Roscoe D. and Wanda L. Hilty to Daniel and Ashley Hilty, Blough Road, $225,000.



Orrville — Daniel P. II and Colleen E. Zimmerman to Erick G. Castaneda, 118 S. Crown Hill Road, $120,000.



Randy B. McCombs and Wendy R. Green, co-trustees, to Renfrow Properties Llc., 1122 W. Market St., $20,000.



Parkview Lanes Llc. to Orrville Area Development Foundation Inc., Hall Street, $285,000.



Brockman Stepfield Properties Llc., to Orrville Ohio Property Llc., 1980 Lynn Drive, $3,130,000.



Rittman — Deborah A. Steiner to Jeffery A. and Theresa M. Overly, 196 Industrial St., $99,000.



Thelma K. Adkins to Emily C. Diener, 119 S. Metzger Ave., $143,500.



John C. and Erin H. Haprian to James B. Gibbs, 79 West Hill Ave., $53,200.



Gina M. Rood, trustee, to Roxanne and Billy E. Warren, Pueblo Drive, $32,000.



Royce And Sons Llc., to Lewis A. and Pamela R. Lambert, 86 Hawk Ridge Road, $100,000.



Salt Creek Township — Uria J. and Barbara Petersheim to Eli J. and Sarah L. Petersheim, 11707 Salt Creek Road, $97,000.



Sugar Creek Township — Juanita R. Horst, trustee, to John W. and Bonnie L. Nussbaum, $22,600.



John W. and Bonnie L. Nussbaum to Juanita R. Horst, trustee $22,600.



Christopher S. Pauley to Jose D. and Amy M. Arellano, 322 E. South St., $122,500.



Wooster — M. Blake Stone to Two Two Five Associates Ltd., 227 Thomen Court, $190,000.



Karen R. Reeve to Joshua E. and Tamala S. Taylor, 1080 Perkins Ave., $137,000.



Elizabeth A. Musacchia to Eric B. and Joanna Foutty, 989 Wildwood Drive, $285,000.



Douglas W. and Karen S. Foulks to Larry J. and Deborah S. Bergert, 2452 Barrington Way, $205,000.



Robert L. and Elizabeth H. Hooker, trustees, to Adam L. and Amanda M. Girvin, 1663 Christmas Run Blvd., $230,500.



Stephen M. and Samantha J. Loy to Thomas E. Pace, 942 Marilyn Drive, $150,000.







HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Eddie M. and Irene Hochstetler to Keith and Kara Troyer, 5634 Township Road 351, $325,000.



Tobias M. and Stacey D. Raber to Rocky J. and Kristie J. Favia, 4687 US Route 62, $200,000.



Clark Township — Shawn D. and Marnita Miller to Marion R. Beachy, 1341 Township Road 167, $185,000.



Hardy Township — Valerie Y. Sutton to Troy W. Sutton, 4936 Township Road 311, $30,000.



Holmesville Village — Russel L. and LeAnna W. Kandel to Lovina D. Davis, 100 S. Taylor St., $105,000.



Killbuck Township — Bonnie Smail to Phillip B. and Joyce M. Straits, 10391 Township Road 54, $270,000.



Mechanic Township — RJ Miller Family to Junior N. Yoder, 3203 Township Road 130, $39.000.



Kryn Henderhan to Mary J. P. Miller, 6015 County Road 68, $200,000.



Millersburg Village — DLC Capital to TBB Land Co., 660 S. Washington St., $58,300.



Monroe Township — Marvin J. Jr. and Marcella I. Miller to Edward and Irene Hochstetler, 6159 Township Road 264, $155,000.



Matthew and Amy Rohr to Brian M. and Ashley C. Turner, 4250 Township Road 55, $59,000.



Ripley Township — Brent A. Giauque to Shawn M. and Danielle L. Giauque, 8990 Township Road 1043, $160,000.



Saltcreek Township — Merle L. and Barbara D. Mast to David and Marlene Raber, 7300 Township Road 604, $234,000.



Harlan R. and Mary A. Steiner to Andy L. and Mary A. Miller, 1 acre, Township Road 569, $240,600.