The cable is cut. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are here to stay. If you haven’t completely cut your cable service yet you are probably at least subscribed to one or more streaming services. What has become frustrating to many consumers is the rise of many streaming services and the expense that goes along with it. With streaming still an emerging industry there seems to be a lot of shifting parts. So what should consumers expect? What is going on in the streaming wars?



First of all, Netflix is still dominant. Quarter after quarter, Netflix keeps reporting massive growth in subscribers and is currently just shy of 150 million paying subscribers. Netflix has had a treasure trove of content from The Office to Friends. However, other studios and content creators are looking to cash in on the streaming trend and many are indicating they will not renew with Netflix (including The Office and Friends).



Netflix has seen this coming for a few years now and has invested heavily into creating its own movies and TV shows. Investment bank BMO Capital Markets estimates Netflix will continue its multi-billion annual budget for content development reaching $17.8 billion in 2020. Original and exclusive Netflix content covers every genre from action movies with big-name stars to reality baking shows. Netflix has produced some of pop culture's biggest entertainment phenomena, including Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, and House of Cards. Netflix has become a source of fresh, creative and diverse content and has the budget to continue pumping out new and interesting content. Bottom line, expect more original content and less from other studios.



The 800-pound gorilla of content generation is Disney. Disney has built up a massive library of classic and modern hits over its close to 100-year history. Not only does it own all the Disney-branded favorites, but it also owns studies such as Pixar and 21st Century Fox, TV stations such as ABC and ESPN, and fictional worlds such as Marvel Comics and Star Wars (Lucasfilm). Disney is planning to launch its own streaming service later this year called Disney+. As such, it has declined to renew any of its content on Netflix in favor of its own platform. Disney+ will include many of your favorites and also will include original content made just for streaming. Original content will include multiple Star Wars TV series, live action remakes of Disney movie classics, and even more High School Musicals. With Disney+ expected to cost less and its massive library of content both past and future, Disney should command a large portion of the streaming market.



Hulu has been around for just about as long as Netflix. Hulu traditionally has been the destination of many TV series that are actively showing on regular cable. Hulu will continue to fill that role but there is one major variable that has many analysts scratching their heads. Hulu was originally a partnership between major content creators: Disney, Comcast and Fox. However, Disney bought Fox and just a couple months ago came to an agreement with Comcast to buy the rest of the holdings. This leaves Disney with 100 percent control of Hulu ... right at the same time Disney is planning the release of its own platform. How will Hulu evolve alongside Disney+? Time will have to tell here.



Several other studios have attempted to go the way of Disney and do it themselves. CBS, for example, has its own streaming platform called "CBS All Access." It has gained some traction with shows like Star Trek: Discovery, The Big Bang Theory and the reboot of The Twilight Zone. However, these platforms remain small in both content and subscribers.



Who holds power in the market with streaming will remain in flux. Hopefully, however, this means consumers will win with more content and an overall bill that is smaller than cable.



