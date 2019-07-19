WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Benjamin M. Shaffer to Paul C. Mercer III and Paul C. Mercer Jr., 8 W. Market St., $130,000.



Joseph O. Sr. and Patricia J. Green to Ralph M. Smucker, 217 S. Mill St., $21,500.



Sunflower Investments Llc. to Deeellen K. Rufener, 248 E. Market St., $69,900.



Ronald G. and Joanna Bowman to Bayview Holdings Llc., 428 E. Paradise St., $111,000.



Canaan Township — Robert D. and Kimberly G. Reed to Dan Hess, Dana Hess and Brandon Hess, 641 W. Easton Road, $43,000.



Linken Management Llc. to Little Badgers Properties Llc., 132 S. Main St., $100,000.



Chippewa Township — David G. and Doris A. Williams to Bryan and Brandy Haught, 16181 Chibiabos Trail, $320,000.



Matthew D. and Stephanie A. Petit to Justin and Tera Bennett, 280 Fairview Ave., $255,000.



Clinton Township — Scott M. and Heather L. Flinner to Annetta Kramer, 276 E. Robinson St., $102,500.



Glenn E. and Sharon L. Duncan to David H. and Marilynn Faught, 249 S. Market St., $4,000.



Congress Township — Lynne M. Barage to Timeless Glass Block Llc., West Buckeye Street, $7,000.



East Union Township — Anthony A. Phillips Jr. to Midfirst Bank, 240 Barnard Road, $97,058.



Dale E. and Rebecca J. Geiser to Adam Hostettler, 230 Mill St., $100,000.



Franklin Township — Ruth A. Kaplan to Marcus A. Hershberger and John D. Yoder, 5110 Millersburg Road, $187,000.



Ruth A. Kaplan to McKenzie L. Mullet, $206,250.



Green Township — Betty J. Conrad, trustee, to Blake E. and Katherine B. Fetzer, 10558 Fox Lake Road, $210,000.



Milton Township — Elmar Properties Llc. to Milton Rental Properties Llc., $3,000.



Orrville — Ronald G. and Joanna Bowman to Bayview Holdings Llc ., 811 S. Main St., $57,200.



David J. and Joni L Corbett and Matthew D Corbet to Andrew J. and Barbara S. Pawlus, 148 N. Crown Hill Road, $120,000.



James W. Hobson to Dylan and Stephanie Shupe, 726 S. Vine St., $105,000.



Vickey S. Nichols to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, 217 Fair St., $72,708.



Shane A. and Christina A. Hines to Jesse L. Bailey, 422 Park St., $89,900.



Paint Township — Mervin P. and Barbara M. Miller to Mark D. and Eva P. Hochstetler, Zuercher Road, $111,300.



Rittman — H&R Materials Llc., to Rittman Landscape Supply Inc., 64 Sterling Ave., $154,000.



Christopher L. and Joelle R. Indermuhle to Michael D. Bowman, 115 West Hill Ave., $118,000.



Linda L. Baker to Christine A. Kirby, 102 Ganyard St., $77,900.



Lance J. Musselman to Jessica R. Burgett, 64 Strawberry Hill Road, $84,500.



Salt Creek Township — Michael R. and Luann L. Weaver to Samuel V. and Rosanna J. Hershberger, 9399 S. Apple Creek Road, $365,000.



Sugar Creek Township — Sue E. Hutson to Ivan E. and Linda A. Miller and Jeremy I. Miller, 15281 Hackett Road, $407,000.



Wayne Township — Blake Fetzer to Steven E. and Elizabeth A. Starkey, 3517 Fox Lake Road, $140,000.



Darrell J. and Monique M. Sanders to Heather M. Sanders, 2228 Oak Hill Road, $100,000.



Wooster — Dustin S. and Kimberlyn Hostetler to Andrew J. and Kathlyn E. Mingay, 667 Wildwood Drive, $340,000.



Molly E. Snyder to Melanie and Matthew Wentzel Long, 2500 Montclair Ave., $153,400.



Michael D. and Linda R. Phelps to Kylie R. Snell, 576 Catalina Ave., $152,000.



Justin Hofstetter to Keith Dillon, 1575 Cedar Lane, $122,000.



Lauren A. Ozanich to Nicholas A. and Alaina Nutile, 730 Poplar St., $87,000.



Wooster Township — John C. Goodman Jr., to Benjameen H. and Jenna M. Poindexter, 3450 Secrest Road. $294,000.



Cory D. O’Hearn and Celia F. Pumphrey to Maryssa K. and Benjamin D. Kick, 1425 Barnes Drive, $149,000.



Timothy G. and Ty Ann Kirkpatrick to Paul T. Flechler, 646 Giffen Drive, $170,000.



HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Mae Schlabach to Daniel A. and Mary Yoder, Lot 1 Somerset Drive, $200,000.



A. Louise Hershberger to Atlee L. and Julia A. Sommers, 5647 County Road 201, $179,900.



Amish Country Builders to Stephen L. and Karen J. Koehn, 6030 Legacy Ridge Drive, $370,000.



Allen A. and Katie A. Raber to Anthony L. and Rachel D. Coblentz, 7.19 acres, Township Road 351, $105,925.



Clark Township — Emanuel M. and Mary Miller to Marion S. and Leah E. Yoder, 4486 State Route 557, $435,000.



Killbuck Township — Lester A. and Linda A. Yoder to R&R Exchanges, 20.98 acres, Township Road 71, $306,000.



Killbuck Village — David G. and Cheryl A. Diamond to Shaney F. and Lindsey Gardner, 210 Upper Railroad St., Lot 124, $86,000.



Knox Township — Angela Berletich to Thomas M. and Kathy D. Tomazic, Ridgeview Drive, Lot 407, $28,000.



Kathleen D. Duer to Kevin Stewart, Lot 408, Ridgeview Drive, $1,000.



Mechanic Township — Barry Debock to James E. Durkin, 1407 Domat Drive, $261,000.



Terry L. and Kristine K. Steiner to Sean M. and Lizabeth A. Warner, 1941 Susten Drive, Lots 454 and 455, $270,000.



Millersburg Village — Brittany Reyes Torres to Billy J. Six, 188 W. Clinton, Lot 87, $79,900.



Byron D. and Rebecca L. Voltz to Douglas A. Richardson and Reshell B. Aronhalt, 472 Sill St., Lots 4 and 5, $114,800.



Cheryl L. and Thomas K. Bird to Montes Holdings, 517 S. Washington, Lot 556, $100,000.



Paint Township — Cornerstone Homes of Winesburg to Henry A. and Michelle M. Miller, 1.40 acres, Township Road 671, Lot 21, $135,720.



Prairie Township — Holmesville Farms to Andy and Barbara Mast, 10.39 acres, Township Road 323, Lot 1, $205,912.78.



Richland Township — Kenneth D. and Joy L. Addair to Matthew and Katelynn Damschroder, 15410 Township Road 4, $105,925.



Ripley Township — Jerry W. Johnson to Joseph M., Carol J., Jeremy A. and Amber N. Wachtel, 8574 County Road 373, $130,000.



Saltcreek Township — Rebecca Yoder to Henry Lee Yoder, Lot 5, Fields in Hope Subdivision, $162,000.



Rebecca Yoder to Ian A. and Karin R. Yoder, 6.08 acres, Township Road 616, $267,388.



Rebecca Yoder to James E. and Mary J. Miller, 2.3 acres, Township Road 616, $124,200.



Rebecca Yoder to Melvin A. Miller, 5 acres, Lot 1, Fields of Hope Subdivision, $259,792.



Rebecca Yoder to Mark M. and Marilyn N. Mast, 1.8 acres of Lot 2, Fields of Hope Subdivision, $95,400.



Mount Hope Fence to Mount Hope Farms, 5 acres, R12, T14, $265,000.



Jonas and Ada Stutzman to Edward R. and Robert B. Miller, 8755 Township Road 601, $305,000.



Rebecca Yoder to KLK Electronics, 2.0 acres, Township Road 616, $108,000.



Washington Township — Ben E. and Betty D. Miller to John and Valerie M. Hochstetler, 7070 Township Road 466, $5,000.



Thomas P. Butler II to Jason J. and Elizabeth A. Lingenfelter, 12.2 acres, Township Road 464, $120,162.