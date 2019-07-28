Continuing the theme of servers and website hosting from last week, I wanted to touch on how to go about moving a website from one server to another. This is typically called "migrating" such as a flock of birds might do to avoid the harsh northern winter. While the task of migrating a website to a new server is typically fairly easy, there are some issues to consider.



First, you will want to make sure you have the whole website copied to the new server. This includes the site code, the database and any software you might be using to run the website. Some websites have software that runs in the background to perform the functions of the website. It may be necessary to get new licenses for that software on your new server. You should check with your webmaster on this issue.



Next, you will want to make sure all your related resources will get moved as well. Some sites use a content delivery network (CDN) to help with website performance. If you are using a CDN, you will want to make sure you update it with the new location of your server. Additionally, if you have a secure sockets layer (SSL) certificate you will want to double-check to make sure it isn’t tied to the address of the server.



As with most changes you make to your website, it is always a good idea to test the new server before launching. You should be able to test the website on the new server without directing the public traffic to it. Make sure the pages load, you can enter information into forms, and you can update and change the website content if needed.



Next, you will want to pick a time to make the actual switch. This should be a time when there is very little traffic on the website. Check your usage statistics to find a good time. Most likely you will find late at night on a weekend is a good time to migrate your website. This way very few of your visitors will be affected if something goes wrong during the switch.



Finally, you will want to do one last database update. You will want to make sure the new server has the latest data. You will want to do this since even in the small time between when you first set up the server, tested, and now you may have information such as customer data that has been added or changed. If you are really sensitive about having the databases out of sync (if you have a large amount of traffic and data posts) then you may want to temporarily have both old and new servers turned off to the public while you update the servers.



At this point the migration should be fairly easy. In many cases this will involve just updating your domain name to point to the new server. Make sure your related resources such as CDNs and SSLs are pointed to the right place as well.



Once everything is switched over ... it is time to test again! Make sure everything is working and your customers can access the data they need. It is also a good idea to just keep a close eye on the server and site traffic so you don’t see any strange behavior or sudden drop-off in visitors.



If done correctly, the site migration should be nothing more than a minor blip for a very small group of your visitors.







Brian Boyer is the managing partner of Web Pyro (http://?www.webpyro.com) located in Wooster.