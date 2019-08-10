Addilyn Bryant, of Ashland, exhibited the Champion Dorset Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair.



Bryant competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win this honor. Brian Reilly, of Shullasburg, Wisconsin, judged the July 24 competition.



KPC Trading OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors, Marketing Advantage Sale sponsors purchased Addilyn’s lamb for $1700 at the Fair’s Market Lamb sale.



Addilyn is the daughter of Tason and Haley Bryant and a member of the Clover Patch Kids Club.