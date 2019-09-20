WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Sharon K. Shoup to Willis I. and Lucinda M Steiner, 1271 N. Kohler Road, $600,000.



Canaan Township — Julia A. Cain to David L. and Melanie A. Ferguson, 4569 Doylestown Road, $39,000.



Chippewa Township — Joshua P. Petroc to Karl N. Berlin, 1892 Eastern Road, $102,000.



Alan and Cathy Leister to Douglas A. and Kim M. Feuchtenberger, Mount Eaton Road, $79,900.



Michele L. McDaniel to Aaron and Casey Conkle, 55 Edwards Drive, $165,000.



Kathryn A. Youngblood to John E. Youngblood, 341 N. Portage St., $70,000.



Congress Township — Alex M. and Christina M. Bell to Beau T. and Kaitlyn A. Bejcek, 11980 Congress Road, $159,500.



Robert H. and Lyda B. Barr to Timesless Glass Block Llc., 67 W. Buckeye St., $18,000.



Earl R. and Melanie J. Chapman to Johnson Bros. West Salem Inc., 84 S. Main St., $42,000.



East Union Township — Marvin D. and Anna D. Miller to Mattie and David A. Blake, 11596 E. Lincoln Way, $160,000.



Mac Homes Unlimited Llc. to Creekside 77 Rentals Llc., 6887 Dover Road, $985,000.



Roy R. and Mary M. Miller to JTNR Properties Llc., 9765 Dover Road, $54,000.



Adrian D. Troyer to Woodthrush Enterprises Llc., 4646 Westwood Drive, $150,000.



Eli E. and Irene R. Hostetler to Rolling W. Acres Llc., 6171 E. Messner Road, $49,365.



Bertha Mullet, trustee to Alan E. and Miriam D. Miller, $127,100.



Raymond R. Jr. and Ruth J. Yoder to Raymond A. and Clara D. Schlabach, $350,825.



Green Township — Joseph L. and Jean K. Hartzler to Jordan T. and Kimberly M. Hartzler, $400,000.



Emma K. Hoke to Andrew J. Mast, 7756 Back Orrville Road, $170,000



Dakota A. Wells and Gabrielle M. Snure to Joshua D. and Elmina D. Nichols, 200 E. Eberly Drive, $145,000.



Milton Township — Steven A. Schar and Nicole K. Lyle to Vincent L. Janzen, 11460 Pleasant Home Road, $75,000.



Plain Township — Brent R. Horsky to Allen Griffith, 10042 W. Old Lincoln Way, $86,500.



Rittman — Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd., to Megan King, 38 Washington Ave., $154,900.



Community Improvement Corporation of Rittman to Diligent Properties Llc., Wadsworth Road, $22,000.



Salt Creek Township — Leroy A. and Mattie W. Miller to Norman and Sara Ann Keim, Hogback Road, $223,020.



Sugar Creek Township — Mark and Holly M. Frantz to Aaron W. Gerber, 13216 Goudy Road, $125,000.



Wooster — Marc D. and Anita L. Husmann to Charles M. Zitko, 244 College Ave., $101,000



Kevin J. Roth to Justin L. Williams, 320 N. Grant St., $87,000



Joseph A. Massaro and Dawn M. Pallotta to Michael S. and Samantha B. Leonard, 924 Pittsburgh Ave., $162,000



Matthew K. Buck, trustee and Vanessa E. L. Halacsy to Vanessa E. L. Halacsy, 1247 Norman Place, $161,500.



Barbara M. Sharp, trustee, to Ella J. Kick, 1599 Ramblewood Drive, $164,900.



Brian J. Reed to Thomas and Janet Schwieterman, 2565 Armstrong Drive, $168,000.



Ryan A. and Tina L. Hamersley to Jennifer M. Masters, 1094 Northview Drive, $125,000.



Douglas E. Laditka and Robyn M, Tew to Jennifer Chorey, 2060 Williams Way, $130,099.



Richard M. Wright to Karen J. Felty, 2618 Wetherington Lane, $167,500.



Robert L. Joyner to Donald J. and Erica A. Plant, 645 Saybolt Ave., $105,000.



Sandra L. Benson to Martin and Kimberly Hammond, 1036 Douglas Drive, $217,900.



Yvonne A. Brown, trustee, to Linda H. and Gary F. Mattison, trustees, 2262 Bramble Lane, $272,136.



Wooster Township — Melva Burrill to Ryan P. and Nicole E. Stump, 1460 Scenic Heights Drive, $255,000.



Charles F. and Lela M. Mann to Bobby L. Wheeler, 2605 Smyser Road, $145,000.



HOLMES COUNTY



Berlin Township — Anderson Safe Properties to Amish Country Properties, 0.45 acres, County Road 201, Lot 1, $48,400.



Michael D. and Rosemary Spitzer to Eli J. and Vesta Hochstetler, 4805 Township Road 366, $261,000.



Clark Township — Paul Ronald and Rebecca Shutt to Jason and Loretta K. Miller, 3422 State Route 643, $430,000.



Knox Township — Steven B. Parsons, John B. Parsons, Jerry L. Parsons, A. Kaye Parsons to R&R Exchanges, 84.423 acres, Township Road 221, $735,000.



Holmesville Village — Larry and Rita Keim to Randy K. Hathaway and Sue Ann Schmucker, 570 E. Jackson St., $166,250.



Glenmont Village — Karl W. Beaver to Steven D. Rishel, 323 Galation St., $20,000.



Hardy Township — Ferman J. Schlabach, Daniel R. Hostetler and Ivan R. Hostetler to Ferman J. Schlabach, 5707 Township Road 332, $106,000.



Killbuck Township — Jerry L. and Jerry Lynn Davis to JP Morgan Chase Bank, 3308 Township Road 74, $80,000.



Killbuck Village — Chief Killbuck Holdings to Rising Star Investments, 3308 Township Road, $1,190,000.



Knox Township — Bonnie J. Myer to Norman L. and Nettie A. Mast, 4282 County Road 50, $300,000.



Theresa K. Metz to William A. and Ashley M. Hartley, Northridge Drive, Lot 216, $21,000.



Mechanic Township — Eli D. and Fannie Yoder to Andy E. and Betty E. Yoder, 17.01 acres, Township Road 110, $136,048.



Bernard and Katleen Torrence to Marion L. and Ruth A. Miller, Lot 1525 East Buckhorn Drive, $10,000.



George T. and Paula Coffey to Michael J. and Rebecca M. Coffey, 2442 W. Buckhorn Drive, Lots 785, 786 and 787, $450,000.



Monroe Township — Matthew J. and Amy M. Rohr to Amy Pollard, 5 acres, Township Road 55, $60,000.



Paint Township — Pit Rentals to Mark M. and Marilyn N. Mast, 7269 Township Road 668, $180,000.



Edward J. and Ruth R. Yoder to Michael R. and Luann L. Weaver, 2432 US 62, $300,000.



Ripley Township — Ivan J. Keim to Wesley and Erica Keim, 0.93 acres, County Road 318, $9,400.



Ivan J. Keim to Junior and Freda Hostetler, 4.79 acres, County Road 318, $47,850.



Saltcreek Township — Abraham A. and Verna Keim to Wayne A. and Rebecca R. Keim, 7719 Township Road 362, $300,000.



Richland Township — Julie A. Anderson to Joseph P. Cross, 13072 County Road 6, $93,000.