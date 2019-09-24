COLUMBUS — Matt Vodraska of Doylestown has been named the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2019 Outstanding Young Farmer. The contest is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.



Vodraska won 250 hours free use of an M-series tractor provided by Kubota, $1,000 in Grainger merchandise sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and an expense-paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Austin, Texas, in January where he will participate in the national competition.



Vodraska farms with his parents and brother on a diversified specialty fruit operation. He serves as president of the Wayne County Farm Bureau, has helped to shape public policy at the county and state levels and was a member of the inaugural AgriPOWER class in 2009. He also has been active in local and state activities with the Ohio Grape Association, Midwest Apple Improvement Association and Ohio Produce Growers Marketing Association.



The Outstanding Young Farmer contest is a part of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program. Program participants are ages 18 to 35, single or married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills.



Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.



