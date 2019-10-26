The Black River FFA chapter experienced another record-breaking year as members and guests gathered at its annual FFA fall hog roast Sept. 25 to share a meal and celebrate the harvest season.



The cookout was held in the gym where over 110 members and guests.



After dinner, announcements were made including summer Members of the Month, winners of the Largest Harvest competition and the new junior officers were installed.



Following dinner, everyone split into groups where chapter officers took the opportunity to inform parents about this year’s events and activities available to the members as well as reviewed the FFA and classroom expectations and requirements.



In addition, last year’s slideshow was presented to the guests during the dinner to give an idea about the forthcoming events and recap last year’s accomplishments.



While the parents were meeting, the students went outside and played a game of kickball with the junior officers fficers. The FFA Chapter would like to thank Spencer Twist for preparing the main dish.



Members attend Greenhand Camp



On Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, nine members of the Black River FFA chapter attended Greenhand Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County.



Greenhand Camp provides first-year members an introduction to the FFA, and allows them to work closely with their home chapter and to focus on goal setting for the coming year.



During their stay at camp, members participated in numerous leadership activities such as a FFA quiz challenge, Adventure Valley and Leadership Field Games.



Adventure Valley is a combination of activities/challenges that members must work together as a team to accomplish in order to move onto the next obstacle.



In addition, they also participated in a number of goal-oriented workshops presented by the Ohio FFA state officer team. Students were encouraged to set goals that will help guide them as they begin their FFA careers. They were paired up with other Ohio FFA chapters; allowing Black River chapter members to meet new friends and work together during the different leadership workshops and activities.



During freetime FFA members had the opportunity to explore a variety of activities such as kayaking and canoeing, fishing, rifles and archery, tennis, basketball and, the favorite of the group; tetherball. The following FFA members attended: Kelsie DeLong, Jeff Czarny, Aden Macfarlane, Zoie Quillen, Zoey Bungard, Jake Mennell, Jacob Rief and Karissa Long, as well as adviser, Christina Howard.