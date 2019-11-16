On Oct. 30, the Crestview FFA chapter began its annual national convention trip.



The chapter partnered with three other schools; Clear Fork, Seneca East and Northmor.



During the drive to Indianapolis, the chapter stopped at Shroyers Show Stock and toured the facility.



The chapter had the opportunity to learn how the business was started and what it takes to run a successful show stock business.



The next stop on the trip was at J&M’s Manufacturing. J&M provided the chapters with a tour of four of its buildings and informed the members of the work they do on their machinery.



At the conclusion of the tours, the company provided free J&M yeti cups to members.



The first night ended with members bowling and bonding with the members in the other chapters.



On Thursday, the members attended the 92nd National FFA Convention expo and second general session.



During the second general session members witnessed National FFA Western Region Vice President Shea Booster’s retiring address.



The trip ended by attending the Buckeye Bash on Thursday night and then departing for Ohio Friday morning.



A highlight from the trip is that the chapter had three members receive their American Degree, which is the highest degree in the degree process for FFA. The three members included Kathy Lehman, Justin Bond, and Jay Oswalt.