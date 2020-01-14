Private pesticide applicators with a license to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides are required to attend three hours of recertification training every three years to maintain their license. Private applicator license categories are Core (basic pesticide handling, application, safety, rules and regulations), 1: Grain and Cereal Field Crops, 2: Forage Crops and Livestock, 3: Fruit and Vegetable Crops, 4: Nursery and Forest Crops, 5: Greenhouse Crops, 6: Fumigation.



Fertilizer applicator recertification is a one-hour program. For those who also have a pesticide license, your fertilizer certificate and recertification date/year should be synced to your pesticide license and is listed as category 15.



OSU Extension Wayne and Holmes counties collaborate to provide private pesticide applicator recertification and fertilizer applicator (private and commercial) recertification. Pre-registration is requested. Pre-register by contacting the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722.



Applicators are encouraged to arrive 15 to 20 minutes before the advertised program starting time, to allow for sign-in and picking up handout materials. Please remember to take your pesticide license or fertilizer card with you to the training session.



The list below contains the dates and locations for all 2020 programs. Note that some are combination programs that offer applicators the opportunity to get recertified as both a pesticide and fertilizer applicator, or you may choose to just attend for only fertilizer or only pesticide recertification. Other programs offer only private pesticide applicator recertification. There is a $35 charge for recertification training. This is in addition to the $30 required by ODA for license renewal. Two separate fees. The cost of fertilizer recertification is $10 per certificate holder.



• Thursday, Jan. 30: As a part of the Ag Pro John Deere Expo. Private Pesticide Applicator recertification 9 a.m.-noon at Fisher Auditorium, OARDC in Wooster, sponsored by Ag Pro. Training provided in Core and categories 1, 2 and 6 only. Fertilizer applicator recertification: 2-3 p.m.



• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Farmerstown Auction Barn, 2807 State Route 557, Baltic. Private pesticide applicator recertification from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Training in Core, and categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. There is no fertilizer recertification on this date. Contact Holmes County Extension for registration, 330-674-3015.



• Friday, Feb. 7: Buckeye Agriculture Museum, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster. Fertilizer applicator recertification 10:30-11:30 a.m. Private pesticide applicator recertification 12:30-3:30 p.m., including core, and categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.



• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Mount Hope Auction Barn, 8076 State Route 241, Mount Hope. Fertilizer recertification 10:30-11:30 a.m. Private pesticide applicator recertification from 12:30-3:30 p.m. including Core and categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Contact Holmes County Extension for registration, 330-674-3015.



• Thursday, Feb. 27: Buckeye Agriculture Museum, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster. Fertilizer applicator recertification 10:30-11:30 a.m. Private pesticide applicator recertification, 12:30-3:30 p.m., including Core, and categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.



• Tuesday, March 11: Kidron Park Community Building, 4434 Kidron Road, Kidron. Fertilizer recertification 10:30-11:30 a.m. Private pesticide applicator recertification, 12:30-3:30 p.m. including Core and categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.



• Tuesday, March 11 evening program, Kidron Park Community Building, 4434 Kidron Road, Kidron. Fertilizer recertification 5-6 p.m. Private pesticide applicator recertification, 6:15-9:15 p.m. including Core and categories 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.



Contact the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 for more information.



Dairy Grazing Conference



The North Central Ohio Dairy Grazing Conference will be held Jan. 23-24 at the Mount Hope Event Center, 8076 State Route 241. The program features presentations from local dairy farmers as well as presentations from dairy industry professionals, all linked to the theme of pasture-based dairy production. Topics to be covered on Jan. 23 include maximizing returns through soil health, producing quality milk, keeping milk marketable, strategic fencing for managed grazing, maximizing efficiency and profitability, and building a forage chain with cover crops. On day two, Jan. 24, topics include genetics, grazing and quality forages, lean farming, cow focus barn design, pasture longevity vs. renovation and comments on Ukraine agriculture, markets and horned cows.



Pre-registration is requested. The cost is $55 for a one-day registration and $65 for a two-day registration. Checks can be made payable to "Small Farm Institute" and sent to Small Farm Institute, P.O. Box 214, Millersburg OH 44654. For more information, contact Mike Gessel at 330-262-8875 or email at sgessel@aol.com.



2020 Weed Control Guide Publication



The 2020 Weed Control Guide bulletin is available through the Wayne County Extension office for $15.25. This publication includes recommendations for use of herbicides to manage weeds in corn, soybeans, small grains and forages. Tables provide ratings of weed control efficacy for various herbicides and the bulletin contains descriptions of labeled herbicides and summaries of label directions.



Rory Lewandowski is an OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.