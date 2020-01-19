WOOSTER — Each year, community members gather at Local Roots Market and Cafe in Wooster to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and this year it will be on Jan. 25, 2020. Previously celebrated as Chinese New Year, the Lunar New Year is observed in many Asian countries with the first new moon of the lunar calendar.



Longtime Local Roots member and volunteer, Fong Wong, has helped organize the event for the past several years.



"We really wanted to change the focus from ‘Chinese New Year’ to ‘Lunar New Year’ to let people know that many cultures throughout Asia celebrate this event. We hope to highlight traditions from different countries as well," Fong said in a prepared statement.



Main events will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jim Bonk, professor of Chinese and East Asian Studies at the College of Wooster, will open the event with a brief history of the celebration and story-telling. The talk will wrap up a tea toast led by Natalie Friedrich, local tea blender. Lunch will be served by local favorites Fong Wong, Sue Min Lee and Umami Bites, working together to curate a variety of options representing different Asian cuisines.



Activities for children and families will be in the backroom of Local Roots and will include calligraphy, origami and clay projects. There will be a large map of Asia posted for people to mark where they are from or have traveled. At noon, children can participate in the traditional Dragon Dance parade throughout the market. Visitors also can write good luck messages for red envelopes and embark on a zodiac animal scavenger hunt.



Local Roots Market and Cafe is located at 140 S. Walnut St.