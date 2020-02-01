On Dec. 20 the Black River FFA chapter helped to spread the holiday cheer throughout St. Patrick’s Manor in Wellington.



This year, the chapter was accompanied by the Saddle-Lites 4-H Club.



Residents enjoyed the company and entertainment of FFA members singing Christmas carols.



In addition to the caroling, FFA members and residents had the chance to visit and share their favorite Christmas traditions and memories. The chapter provided homemade cookies and cards to share and left boxes of fruit for the residents to take back to their rooms.



This event is a long-standing tradition of the Black River FFA chapter and members look forward to it every year.



Following the St. Patrick’s visit, FFA members traveled to the Carlisle Metroparks to see the Christmas lights sponsored by the LMRE cooperative and ended at Pizza Hut.



The members enjoyed time together while celebrating the festivities and preparing for their Christmas break.



The following members attended: Sarah Meredith, Molly Cordonnier, Anna Shearer, Madison Bias, Chloee Howard, Jeff Czarny, Aden Macfarlane and adviser Christina Howard.