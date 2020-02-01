MILLERSBURG — Pomerene Hospital Auxiliary recently supported the employees, patients and visitors to the hospital by purchasing new furniture for the hospital cafeteria. The furniture was purchased from and made by local business Tree Craft Furniture located in Wilmot.



Pomerene Auxiliary was organized in 1972 to assist the hospital with its mission to "Care for our Communities Health," as well as provide valuable volunteer services and conduct fundraising activities. Recent successful fundraising events held by the Auxiliary were a Christmas Tree Festival, Golf Scramble, Uniform Sale, Bake Sale, Book Sale, Basket Raffle and Flower Sale.



The Auxiliary’s most recent endeavor has been to convert the existing hospital gift shop into a multipurpose coffee and gift shop named, "The Daily Grind," which is supported and staffed by members of the Auxiliary.



Currently, the Auxiliary has 65 active volunteers whose mission is to support and promote the welfare of Pomerene Hospital, Pomerene Medical Group, and the Pomerene Health Foundation. In 2019, Pomerene Volunteers gave 6,225 hours of their time and support to Pomerene.



If you would like to learn more about the Pomerene Hospital Auxiliary, please contact Cindy Yoder by calling (330) 674-1584, ext. 1100 or email cyoder@pomerenehospital.org