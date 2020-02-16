Many tools exist that allow you to create a quick and cheap website. For example, you can get started with a business website with Squarespace for a few bucks a month. Wix and Weebly are other common DIY website builders. While deals like that sound great and cheap, they come with caveats.



First of all, this deal requires you to design the website. You will have to make design decisions such as colors, fonts and layout. Tools like Squarespace give you the ability to drag and drop elements and customize some sections, but you are limited to options Squarespace provides. In other words, you are already put in a box.



Because these sites make it "easy to build" your website, the code behind the scenes is not all that efficient. You have to have systems on top of systems with many different options to allow for all that customization. You end up with "spaghetti code." This will hurt the performance of your website. Furthermore, Google doesn’t like bulky and unnecessary code so it will be harder to compete search engine results. You also will find you will have limitations when you want to add outside services to your website. The spaghetti code could cause conflicts with services such as email signups or live chat you may want to integrate into your website.



Additionally, when it comes to design, there is a whole science around usability and user experience. Industry standard gives about a second or less for users to understand what your site is about and what the structure of your sites navigation is. After that, users will start dropping off to move on to some other site that may be easier to you. Let me repeat that. You have a second or less to communicate what your site is and how to use it. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as there is so much competition for users' attention on the web. Combine that with internet users having a short attention span, and the odds are stacked against you.



Furthermore, your site will need some strategic planning. Does it align with your business needs and objectives? Where does your website fit into your sales process? What is it exactly that you want your visitors to do? Contact you? Buy something on the site? Sometimes these do not have obvious answers. You will have to try, fail, repeat, and optimize to find success. This is a process which requires well designed experiments. Many books have been written on the topic of analytics. A common strategy is A/B testing. This is where you send some users to one design or experience (called A) and send others to a different one (called B). Then you compare the results. This can take several rounds of testing. Think of it like going to the doctor to get glasses. Which is better? Number 1 or number 2?



Finally, you still have to manage the website. If your approach to your website is "set it and forget it" then after a while the rest of the web will forget you. Content will need to be changed and updated. Information about your business changes. If you have sales, events, and specials you will also need to add that content. And on top of that, you need to make sure the content you are adding will fit in with the website in a pleasing, easy to use, and useful way.



I was able to just scratch the surface of what complexities can lie in creating a website. In some cases, you really don’t need to overthink your website. For example, I most likely wouldn’t recommend going above and beyond something like Squarespace or Wix for a small local nonprofit. However, again you should ask yourself, what is your objective and is just throwing a website online really all you need to do to achieve it?