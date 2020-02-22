The Black River FFA chapter officers and State and American Degree and Proficiency applicants spent the better part of January finalizing their officer books and degree applications for the regional evaluation held at the Lorain County JVS.



The Treasurer’s Book, submitted by Senior Treasurer Molly Cordonnier and Junior Treasurer Zoey Bungard, received a perfect score and gold rating; the Reporter’s Book submitted by Katlyn Kubitz received a perfect score and gold rating; and the Secretary’s Book, submitted by Senior Secretary, Chloee Howard and Junior Secretary, Karissa Long also received a perfect score and gold rating.



This year, the FFA chapter also had three members — Cassidy Mrakuzic, Molly Cordonnier and Joe Mennell — apply for their Ohio FFA State Degree. Their applications all met the requirements and will be advancing to the State Evaluation for final approval. The State Degree is the highest individual award a student can earn at Ohio FFA’s state level.



Additionally, Cori Aviles and Molly Cordonnier also applied for a Proficiency award. Cori’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) was based on her volunteer and leadership involvement in Community Service for the Lorain County Junior Fair Board. Molly’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is based on her entrepreneurship project in Goat Production where she raises and breeds Boer and Nubian show goats.



Their applications also have qualified to move onto the State Evaluation.



All senior officers and degree applicants will have the privilege to walk across the stage at the Ohio State FFA Convention held in May at the Ohio Exposition Center.