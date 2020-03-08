DALTON — Members of the Ohio Real Estate Investors Association (OREIA) will be discussing how they combat legislation that can impact real estate investing on a national, state and local level on March 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Cottage at Dutch Kitchen restaurant, 14278 E. Lincolnway (U.S. 30).



Anyone involved in real estate investing or want to get involved can join the meeting for free. Attendees will learn how to connect with other successful investors to gain access to off-market properties and sources of financing to increase a portfolio.



Call 330-942-0151 or visit www.oreia.com to register. Questions on this event can be directed to Connie Collings at 330-942-0151 or visit the web page at www.oreia.com.