Customer ViewPoint (CVP) is an ongoing survey program that Ford Motor Co. uses to monitor individual Ford dealerships’ customer satisfaction.



Ford directly sends surveys to customers after purchases of vehicles and only informs Ford Motor Co. on dealership performance, but also shares the data with dealerships to allow each dealer to address areas they may need to improve.



Cal Hans Ford in Loudonville is currently ranked No. 1 in sales experience, No. 1 in service experience and No. 1 overall that their customers recommend the dealership to buy a vehicle. Cal Hans Ford ranking of No. 1 is in a group of 89 other Ford dealerships.



Kevin Hans, general manager, attributes this ranking to all of their employees hard work and dedication. Cal Hans Ford has served the local and surrounding communities for 43 years.