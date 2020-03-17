On Tuesday, March 10, the Hillsdale FFA agriculture sales team placed eighth at the state contest in Marysville. The team consisted of Shawna Barr, Zoey McBride, Megan Schwendeman and Lauren Ohl. Individually, McBride placed 20th, Barr placed 34th, Ohl placed 45th and Schwendeman placed 61st.



According to FFA.org, the National FFA website, "Students competing in the Agricultural Sales Career Development Event (CDE) gain experience and skills essential to the production and marketing of agricultural products. The team event illustrates related careers and offers a firsthand look at developing product knowledge and driving sales.



Each team in the agricultural sales CDE consists of four students with each person’s effort contributing to the team’s final score. Teams are provided an example product, product information and customer profiles at the start of the event from which they collaboratively develop a sales plan. Judges then evaluate the collaboration process and the team’s final sales plan. Individuals also complete a written exam that tests sales concept knowledge."







Chapter members compete in speaking contests



Hillsdale FFA members Clay Schoen, Megan Schwendman and Baylea Baldner-Wise competed in sub-district and district speaking events Feb. 12 and 18.



At sub-district competition, Megan Schwendman received first in prepared public speaking, Clay Schoen received second in extemporaneous public speaking and Baylea Baldner-Wise received first in creed speaking.



At the district contest Baylea received fourth, Megan received third, and Clay received second, letting him move on to the state contest on March 7 and received fifth in his heat.



During the prepared public speaking, students write and deliver a six- to eight-minute speech about a current agriculture-related topic. Students research a topic of interest and then put together a creative, informative speech. The speech is then presented to a panel of judges, who score the student based on the speech’s content, composition and delivery.



Students participating in the extemporaneous public speaking showcase their agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet by giving a speech and answering questions with limited prep time. During this event, participants draw from 12 agricultural topics then select three of interest. From those three, a student selects the topic of their speech and has 30 minutes to prepare using five resources. Participants then present a four to six-minute speech on their topic to a panel of judges. After their speech, students answer five minutes worth of questions on the topic they just presented.



Lastly, creed speaking recognizes outstanding FFA members in seventh through ninth grades for their ability to present the National FFA Creed from memory and answer three questions related to it.