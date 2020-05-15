HOLMES COUNTY



Baltic Village — Tusco Land Co. to Larry and Rita Keim, 3.84 acres of State Route 557, $120,000.



Berlin Township — Joseph M. and Karen R. Lehman to Atlee M. and Mae Shetler 5029 County Road 120, $185,000.



Mose D. and Edna Yoder to Emanuel and Erma Nisley, 118.16 acres, state Route 557, $300,000.



Vernon and Mabel Weaver to Jonathan and Mary Esther Weaver, 5071 Township Road 353, $300,000.



East Holmes Development Corp. to David G. and Carolyn A. Caron, Lot 123 Osprey Drive, $111,000.



Miller Capital Group to R & C Miller Ltd., 102 E. Main St., $440,000.



Clark Township — Roy J. and Laura E. Miller to David J. and Jacob S. Miller, 1619 Township Road 151, $235,000.



Freddie A. and Susie D. Raber to Matthew A. Schrock and Eva C. Beachy, 2960 Township Road 166, $385,000.



Hardy Township — Daniel and Edna Gingerich to John A. and Laura M. Troyer, 4411 Township Road 305, $150,000.



Rex A. and Rita J. Hummel to Frederick A, and Rochelle L. Farr, 5874 Township Road 332, $150,000.



Killbuck Township — Saltcreek Enterprises to Cheryl A, Schlachter and Lyndsey Short, 9588 Township Road 89, $67,000.



Killbuck Village — Derek L. and Jordan E. McCluggage Daniel E. and Edna J. Gingerich, 275 Allison Ave., Lot 38, $110,000.



Ronda P. Steimel and Richard A. Patterson to Derek L. and Jordan E. McCluggage, 300 Allison Alley, Lot 41, $140,000.



Knox Township — Levi D. and Clara M. Nisley to 2K Storage, 12797 State Route 39, $150,000.



Peter Charles Keller to Samuel L. and Jamie L. Burgett, 4720 Township Road 222, $215,000.



Mechanic Township — Dan G. Troyer, Verna H. Troyer, Aaron D. Troyer to Buckhorn Builders, 4.37 acres, state Route 83, $85,000.



Millersburg Village — Jason E. and Rebecca E. Yoder to Kam Renovations, 164 N. Mad Anthony, $30,000.



Kelly L. Collett to Jesse R. and Krasheena Miller, 125 Fairview Ave., Lot 12, $135,000.



Monroe Township — John and Lisa M. Yoder to Reuben S. Gingerich and Kathryn C. Detwiler, 10 acres, Township Road 268, $416,000.



Paint Township — Paul P. and Freida Miller to William A. and Martha D. Hershberger, 4.03 acres, Township Road 629, $230,000.



Alpha Land Holdings to Winesburg DOHP, 2 acres of US Route 62, Lot 2, $200,000.



Norman J. and Jan R. Farquar to Tristar Properties, 7090 Township Road 693, $324,000.



Mark J. and Carolyn E. Miller to Wayne E. and Patricia A. Wengerd, Lot 13, Township Road 664, $18,000.



Prairie Township — Wesley A. Burkholder to Daniel A. and Sara Burkholder, 7100 Township Road 568, $205,000.



Joseph E. and Katherine Schlabach to Mae, Annabelle, Eli C. and Betty R. Miller, 7910 Township Road 565, $16,000.



Joseph Hochstetler to Travis J. Hochstetler, 9972 County Road 1, Lot 2, $165,000.



Sweet Breeze Estates to Laverne and Lisa Miller, 1.0 acre, Township Road 551, $41,000.



Richland Township — Lyman W. and Linda S. Sheldon to Nash E. Helms, 15028 US 62, $135,000.



Ripley Township — Bryan C. Weiser and Sarah R. McFarland to Benjamin R. and Louella V. Miller, 8393 State Route 514, $200,000.



Joseph R. and Erman W. Miller to Luke Allen and Elaine A. Schlabach, 0.16 acres of County Road 329, $10,000.



Nathan E. and Neva J. Petersheim to Joseph L. and Joanna Raber, 7044 Township Road 524, $43,000.



Saltcreek Township — Esta Gingerich, Robert Yoder, Matthew Yoder, Steven Yoder, Ellen Kline, Edward Yoder and LeLydia Yoder to Loren J. Kline, 8325 Township Road 62, $175, 000.



Helping Hands Foundation to Leon L. and Katie M. Yoder, 7069 County Road 77, $175,000.



James E. and Mary J. Miller to Jerry A. and Linda Yoder, 2.30 acres of Township Road 616, $117,500.



James M. Austin and Molly Mohr to Lance A. and Genesis M. Swartzentruber, 6747 Township Road 351, $320,000.



Mattie J., Anna J. and Ella J. Miller to Leroy A. and Amy Miller, 8469 Township Road 611, $300,000.



Washington Township — John D. and Jennifer L. Carroll to Mark G. and Leslie R. Thomas, $62,500.







WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township -- Marshallville DG Llc., to Skyland Hills Corporation, 60 S. Main St., $1,270,000.



Mark Kover to Joseph and Jessica Deckberg, 55 Park St., $120,000.



Donald E. Gray, David A. Gray and Dale R. and Mary Lauer to City Of Orrville, 134 Walnut St., $75,000.



Chippewa Township -- Alexander O. Clawson to Residential Solutions Inc., 17789 Edwards Road, $81,587.



Keith Riley to Angiela M. Vega, 46 Vine St., $20,000.



Clinton Township -- PNC Bank National Association, to Timothy J. Troyer, 451 Orchard St., $68,250.



East Union Township -- Andy A. Jr. and Iva Troyer to Eli H. and Clara A. Hershberger, 11141 Ely Road, $225,000.



David E. Holt to Robert C. and Linda F. Ballentine, 445 Coventry Court, $148,000.



Green Township -- Daniel R. Besancon, etal to Joseph R. and Meredith A. Besancon, $150,000.



Renner Development Company Llc. to Sommer & Swartzentruber Contractors Inc., Terrapin Trail, $120,000.



Renner Development Company Llc. to Sommer & Swartzentruber Contractors Inc., Terrapin Trail, $120,000.



Renner Development Company Llc., to Sommer & Swartzentruber Contractors Inc., Sunnyview Lane, $120,000.



Denise D. Steiner to Stephanie Dehart, 928 Terminal St., $23,000.



Blue Barn Acres II Llc. to Chandler Armstrong, 4637 Columbus Road, $210,000.



Chad L. Enkemann to Joshua C. Buren, 8130 Blachleyville Road, $114,000.



Rittman -- Andrea E. Wilson to Nathanial S. Thomas, 53 Bellevue St., $120,000.



Barbara A. Rissland to Zachary C. Priestly, 59 S. Hickin Ave., $118,700.



Jason Walsh to Evan and Abigail Rayder, 25 S. First St., $112,360.



Ronald L. and Dawn C. Zickefoose to Chad Weahry, 10 Windswept Way, $104,000.



Money Source Inc. to Dan E. and Karen Rufener, 1 Holly Court, $78,000.



Salt Creek Township -- Bruce and Sarah Dyck to Thomas A. and Janice M. Troyer, 10741 Criswell Road, $60,000.



Wayne Township -- Ken H. and Ann D. Pilarczyk to Christopher L. Hall, $40,000.



Wooster -- C&C Wellert Properties Llc., to North Investment Properties Llc., 149 N. Walnut St., $395,000.



Wooster Growth Corporation to Rea Real Estate Ltd., 230 N. Market St., $365,000.



Wooster Growth Corporation to Weaver Custom Homes Inc., 136 W. Larwill St., $285,000.



Michael J. and Shanon L. Merritt to Cody W. and Samantha Dudte, 3343 Northridge Drive, $268,000.



Tara M. Koundoul to Kimberly A. and Walter E. Markley, 900 Hamilton Ave., $220,900.



Roman D. and Claudine E. Todoran to Daniel and Tierra Keen, 846 Country Club Drive, $193,000.



Clear Creek Investments Ltd. to Kimberly Hostetler, Peabody Place, $41,000.



Frederic B. Jr. and Karen D. Devore to Lori Shoudt, 1430 Burbank Road, $110,000.



Walter E. and Kimberly A. Markley to Justin Evans, 911 Washington St., $109,500.



Wooster Township -- Marjorie Millar to Shelly and Mark Martin, 2707 Batdorf Road, $140,000.



Monalisa R. and Samuel H. Taylor to Blake M. Chirdon, 1615 Myers Drive, $143,000.