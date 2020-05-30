Kierstyn Wood of Wooster was recently named the 2020 Ohio Runner-up Ms. Agriculture USA Queen after competing in the 2020 Ohio Miss Agriculture USA virtual competition.



In July 2019, Wood, a Northwestern High School graduate, was named the 2020 Ashland County Ms. Agriculture USA Queen.



Miss Agriculture USA is a new nonprofit agriculture promotion organization featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and offer education on all aspects of agriculture.



Wood is the daughter of Ken and Laura Wood of Wooster. She graduated from The Ohio State University ATI in Wooster in 2018, from The Ohio State University in 2019 and will be attending the University of Kentucky to pursue her master’s degree in meat science, with a focus on extension and outreach.



Her agricultural interests include her small club lamb flock, registered Holstein herd, meat science and working with youth. She is active in the summer holding lamb showmanship camps for families, attending fairs and festivals and advocating for agriculture.



Wood is available for event appearances by contacting MissAgricultureUSA@gmail.com.



For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit MissAgricultureUSA.org