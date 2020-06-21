Ohio Foot And Ankle Center adds another location



WOOSTER — Dr Aaron Chokan, owner and founder of Ohio Foot And Ankle Center, has decided to add another practice location. This location is where Dr. Gary Unsdorfer spent most of his career — 5 N. Main St. — and will now be the home of Ohio Foot and Ankle Center.



Chokan is a board certified foot and ankle surgeon. He has been in practice for 17 years. He specializes in revisional reconstructive surgery. He is on staff at all local hospitals. He is a certified wound specialist and is on staff at St. Thomas Wound Center. He is a published author of two children’a books. He is a fellowship director.



The practice focuses on surgical and no surgical treatments for all foot and ankle injuries, deformities or ailments such as plantar fasciitis, ankle sprains, all fractures of the foot and ankle and minimal invasive bunion procedures.



Buehler’s offers online shopping at Orrville store



ORRVILLE — Buehler’s Fresh Foods now offers online grocery shopping at its Orrville store. Customers can choose to order groceries online for curbside pickup or delivery.



With the addition of Orrville, Buehler’s now offers online shopping at these locations — Wooster Milltown, Medina River Styx and Forest Meadows, Canton, New Philadelphia, Dover, Portage Lakes, Ashland, Coshocton and Wadsworth — providing shoppers with a way to shop without stepping inside the store.



The online shopping service, powered by Buehler’s partner Freshop, allows customers to order groceries, create shopping lists, get coupons, and access weekly ads on the store’s website. Shop Online: www.buehlers.com