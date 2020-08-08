Long after I moved away from Wayne County to pursue a career abroad, I still thought of my Ohio hometown as a sort of timeless haven, where the old-fashioned values of compassion and community were as natural as the corn is tall in late July.



Growing up in the Kidron-Dalton area, I took these neighborly principles for granted. I attended countless "haystack" dinners, where community members pitched in far more than the suggested donation to help a family in need. I saw locally sewn quilts sell for tens of thousands of dollars in support of relief efforts around the world.



The community’s tepid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, does not reflect these core values. I recently returned home to Ohio to visit my parents. I was disappointed to discover so many community members — including some retail workers — were choosing not to wear a mask in public, putting others at risk.



Masks are not a political statement; they help keep our community healthy. Masks are essential to reopening the local economy because they allow businesses to operate safely. Wearing a mask means caring for your neighbor. It is a matter of compassion, a value this community has always professed to hold dear, yet has neglected when confronted with a disease that has killed over 3,600 Ohioans to date.



I do not want to discount the efforts of those who have donated their energy, skills and resources to keeping this community safe and healthy. I am in awe of the small army of mask-sewers that seemingly emerged overnight. I applaud the health care workers who have risked their own lives to save countless others.



This community was built on the compassion of individuals who sacrificed a little for the betterment of all. When we think only of ourselves and our own comfort, it is the community that suffers. Our individual actions impact others, often the most vulnerable among us. Put simply: wear a mask. It’s the neighborly thing to do.



Rachel Mihuta Grimm



Chicago

