CLEVELAND New vehicle sales continued to fall in August, according to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association.

Sales in August dropped nearly 8% with franchises in the 21-county association selling 21,810 units compared with 23,694 sold in August last year. The number of new vehicles sold so far this year is 151,807 a 9.39% drop from 167,533 sold during the first eight months of 2019.

Dealerships have been helped by used vehicle sales, but those are down about 1%, with 147561 used vehicles sold this year compared with 148,910 sold last year.

Louis A. Vitantonio, GCADA president, said the Northeast Ohio market is slowly recovering after the downturn caused by the cornornavirus pandemic in the first quarter. He said consumer demand is still there and used vehicle sales remain consistent with last year.