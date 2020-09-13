A California company with a plant in Athens is helping in the fight against COVID-19. The company, called Quidel, is producing tests in Athens used to diganose whether a patient has the coronavirus.

A California company with operations in Athens is helping Ohio and the country beat the coronavirus.

Quidel, based in San Diego, provides diagnostic tests for patients, including the Lyra SARS-CoV-2 PCR test used to diagnose COVID-19 by taking a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab from a patient. That swab is then sent to a lab to perform the test and determine if the patient has the coronavirus.

The company also is working on a separate serology test to determine whether a person has coronavirus antibodies, meaning he or she has been exposed to the virus and has at least some level of immunity for some time. That is done by taking a blood sample from a finger prick.

Results can be available as quickly as 15 minutes.

Coverage that informs. Stories that inspire. Investigations that affect change. This is The Columbus Dispatch. Subscribe today.

The 110,000-square-foot plant in Athens has the capacity to produce about a half-million COVID-19 tests per week. Originally, the company expected to be able to do only 150,000 tests per week, said Geoff Morgan, the Athens plant manager.

But Quidel’s manufacturing and engineering teams were able to ramp up production by working with suppliers, he said.

The federal Food and Drug Administration asked Quidel to come up with both tests in response to the coronavirus.

With flu season coming up, the company’s Athens plant also has started work on a combination PCR swab test that will be used to diagnose COVID-19 or the flu.

Health officials say testing plays a key role in the fight against COVID-19 by identifying those who are sick and isolating them until they are well.

"It’s pretty clear that testing is going to be needed in order to get the economy fully back to work," said Douglas Bryant, Quidel’s president and CEO.

The company has invested $30 million in its Athens site, which it acquired when it bought Diagnostic Hybrids for $130 million 10 years ago.

Diagnostic Hybrids was spun out of Ohio University in 1983 by a group of OU professors working to commercialize sophisticated diagnostic tests used primarily by hospitals and labs.

The company has about 175 workers and 25 temporary workers at its plant in Athens, which is exactly the kind of business that economic developers say they want in a region better known for natural resources and more traditional manufacturing operations.

"There is a long-term challenge in trying to diversify the economy," said Mike Jacoby, president of Ohio Southeast Economic Development. "They are kind of the poster child of tech transfer out of a university."

Jacoby said the work of Quidel will continue to be important even when COVID-19 is no longer an issue.

"I don’t expect this to be the virus that the country needs to be concerned about" in the long term, he said.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams