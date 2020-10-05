Columbus CEO's annual program with Regionomics has new questions this year addressing the pandemic and the presidential election. Survey deadline is Oct. 16.

Columbus CEO's annual CEO of the Year awards honor chief executives—whether they are CEOs, owners or some comparable title, like managing director—who are the most admired among their peers in Central Ohio.

Here are our CEOs of the Year 2019.

The magazine since 2011 has asked more than 3,500 area CEOs to vote on a slate of candidates each year. Based on peer rankings, then name winners and finalists in four categories—large and small for-profit and nonprofit organizations—and tell their stories the December issue.

This year, we'll celebrate the winners with a virtual event featuring video profiles of the executives by our partner Mills James.

The second piece to our CEO of the Year efforts is an annual survey of economic conditions conducted in partnership with Columbus economist Bill LaFayette, who will analyze the results of our survey. You're probably familiar with Bill and his annual economic forecast for the region.

This year, new questions this year will address the pandemic and the presidential election.

C-Suite executives are invited to weigh in on economic conditions in Columbus, and CEOs, owners and equivalent can vote on our slate of 2020 CEO of the Year candidates. Deadline is Oct. 16. Take the survey here.