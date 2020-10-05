Masks, new schedules and virtual gatherings are part of the new work reality.

Organizations are facing unprecedented change during the pandemic. What temporary changes have been made in your organization that may become permanent?

Tasha Booker — Executive director, City Year Columbus

City Year Inc. prides itself on being a people-centered organization. The events of 2020 required us to review and adapt our policies to meet the ever-changing realities we are facing. We realized during the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the social unrest that we needed to be even more flexible with time off as our community navigated their own family and personal needs. City Year has provided employees with additional paid time off to care for mental and physical health, instituted four days of paid leave for staff to participate as private citizens in social justice initiatives, and established Juneteenth as an organizational holiday.

Stay up to date with the region’s business scene. Subscribe to Columbus CEO’s weekly newsletter.

Don DePerro — CEO, Columbus Chamber of Commerce

Operating a large chamber of commerce remotely certainly poses many challenges. I can see us producing some events virtually for years to come—especially those with out-of-town speakers. I can also see us undertaking more member consultations via Zoom, Teams or other virtual ways. We can reach far more members quickly in this manner. We may also conduct more remote work with our associates, especially if they or family members have existing health conditions. In some ways, we’ve realized greater efficiencies via remote work as a result of this horrible pandemic. But nothing will ever replace a face-to-face meeting.

Tom Feeney — CEO, Safelite AutoGlass

There are several smart operational responses that we are temporarily embracing. From providing the necessary tools to work remotely and requiring mask-wearing, social distancing and daily health monitoring at our corporate office, to ensuring our field associates remain safe through contactless customer service and more, our people remain the top priority. We will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these decisions moving forward. What has become permanent is how we exhibit our caring hearts. We’re showing greater compassion and more strongly communicating throughout the business to support and unite our valued Safelite associates—a win for our customers and us.