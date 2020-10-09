The Columbus-based venture developer and startup nursery's fund ranks in the top quartile of 149 venture funds.

Ikove Capital, the Columbus-based venture developer and startup nursery, reports that its Startup Nursery Fund LP has ranked in the top quartile of 149 venture funds tracked by industry consultants Cambridge Associates.

“This is a really solid start, and showcases the opportunities available in the Midwest,” says Ikove co-founder Flavio Lobato. “We are seeing a replication of the successful results we saw from our early company launches, now translating into this new batch of companies we are launching with the backing of the SUN Fund.”

Ikove focuses on very early-stage concept and seed funding with an emphasis on tech commercialization, mining Midwestern research institutions for promising innovations with a lens on social enterprise. Some of Ikove’s early nursery progeny included Nikola Labs, Cognovi Labs, Circular Wave Drive and ParaGen Technologies.

Cynthia Bent Findlay is a freelance writer.