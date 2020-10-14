Versiti needs donation host sites to boost low blood supply due to Covid-19.

The 2020 Blood Battle between Ohio State and “That Team Up North” is gearing up, and with local blood supplies dwindling because of Covid-19, companies and organizations have an opportunity to help save lives.

Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, blood supplier to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, is asking Central Ohio organizations to step up and get involved by hosting a blood drive during this annual event, which runs Oct. 28 to Nov. 25.

“For businesses, schools and places of worship, we are asking you to be recognized as a leader in the community by hosting a drive and personally donating blood,” says Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti, in a press release.

The deadline to sign up as a host site is Oct. 18. To learn more, visit versiti.org/bloodbattle. Basic requirements to host a drive include:

• A location for the drive that meets Versiti’s requirements.

• A minimum of 30 donors committed to participate in the blood drive.

• A drive that offers a convenient time for donors to give blood.

The Blood Battle aims to collect 1,500 units of blood. Individuals can book an appointment to donate blood at the Schottenstein Center kickoff event on Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and walk-ins are accepted.

Covid-19 antibody tests will performed on all donations as part of standard testing, informing donors of a potential prior Covid-19 infection. Pandemic protocols will be strictly followed and enforced. All donors will receive a T-shirt.