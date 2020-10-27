Building coverage that reflects our diverse community is the goal of local media outlets who participated in an Oct. 21 forum with Columbus Black business owners.

We want to hear from you.

That's the message Columbus CEO and other local media leaders hoped to send with a virtual forum for Black business owners Oct. 21.

About 50 people attended the Build Buzz forum hosted by the magazine and Belle Communication and emceed by Dispatch Magazines Publisher Ray Paprocki. Panelists were Columbus Dispatch Editor Alan Miller, WBNS-10TV anchor Yolanda Harris, Columbus Monthly Editor Dave Ghose, Columbus Dispatch features reporter Erica Thompson, and public relations pros Gayle Saunders, CEO of The Saunders Company, and Megumi Robinson, senior director of Belle Communication.

Engaging with the Black business owners in our community is vital in accomplishing our mission to tell compelling stories; inform people and connect them with needed goods and services; and to further the ability of businesses to build wealth that can translate across generations—critical work to dismantle systemic racism and empower families.

Small business owners: Here's a sheet rounding up some of the tips journalists had for connecting with them.

Here's the video:

