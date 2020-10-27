Show your appreciation for the people at the heart of the region's health care profession—nominate someone today.

Even before the pandemic, health care was big here. The Columbus region boasts four highly regarded health systems contributing billions annually to the economy and employing more than 45,000 people, according to One Columbus.

And they've been working overtime to keep us safe from Covid-19—and to be prepared to treat us if we do catch it. Our health care professionals have been studying the disease, researching vaccines, developing improved testing and promoting community health protocols.

Here’s how you can thank the people at the heart of those institutions: Give outstanding medical providers, dedicated health care administrators, innovative medical research projects, unique wellness initiatives and selfless volunteers their due by nominating them for Columbus CEO’s 2021 Healthcare Achievement Awards.

Nominations are due Dec. 1. Nominate someone or an organization here.

The magazine annually recognizes outstanding Columbus region health care professionals and organizations for making a difference in the lives of their patients and the community. The awards will be featured in the March 2021 issue of Columbus CEO and at columbusceo.com.

Up to three finalists and a winner will be selected in each of six categories, which are listed below. Independent judges from the health care profession will review all nominations.

To give our independent panels of judges adequate time for review, all nominations must be submitted by Dec. 1, using the form below.

Take time now to review the six categories of awards—Executive of the Year, Practitioner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Healthcare Trailblazer, Pathway to Population Health and Lifetime Achievement—and then tell us why your nominees should be recognized.

Previous winners are not eligible, but earlier finalists can be nominated again. Find out who has been a winner and finalist in the past here.

Nomination materials will be used by the editorial staff to compile stories on the winners and finalists. Winners and finalists may be asked to provide more information or photographs as part of the March 2021 issue. Columbus CEO may move nominations between categories where appropriate.

Awards will be made in six categories.

Executive of the Year: Recognizes an individual for having a positive impact on a health care organization and those it serves through sustained, outstanding administrative efforts. Practitioner of the Year: Recognizes an individual (physician, nurse, physician assistant, etc.) for providing outstanding care and/or advancing the practice of medicine. Volunteer of the Year: Recognizes an individual or individuals for making a positive impact by devoting time, expertise, and/or dollars to support local healthcare organizations, patients and the community. Healthcare Trailblazer: Recognizes an organization, company or individual for innovative or entrepreneurial health care initiatives that improve the practice of medicine or delivery of care to patients. Pathway to Population Health: Recognizes an organization, company or individual for creative efforts that get in front of health care issues to effectively reduce the incidence of disease and improve the well-being of communities. Lifetime Achievement: Recognizes a longtime or retired health care professional who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, knowledge, decision-making skills and commitment to his or her organization, patients and profession.

Here's who we honored in 2020.