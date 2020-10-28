Get your online copy of the magazine here.

As someone who's watched the legal industry in Columbus for nearly 15 years now, I can tell you there have been very few women and people of color leading firms (hats off to Alex Shumate and Liza Kessler!).

But that's changing. The past few years have ushered in a new class of leaders at large firms, and Columbus CEO brought them together around one table this month for the launch of our Diverse Leaders in Law quarterly series. Kessler, who leads the Columbus market for Jones Day, was joined by Traci Martinez at Squire Patton Boggs, Janica Pierce Tucker at Taft Law, Holly Heer at lead sponsor Barnes and Thornburg, and Victoria Beckman at sponsor Frost Brown Todd. You can find out what they had to say in this month's issue, and here's the video from the virtual forum.

With her landmark accomplishment—she's the first Black woman to lead a Columbus firm—Janica Pierce Tucker shared her experiences with us for this month's cover story. From working the line at GM Moraine to being a teenaged manager there to rising through the ranks at a series of law firms, Pierce Tucker has had mentors supporting her. And she, in turn, supports Black women lawyers who are rising behind her.

“I do feel the pressure that I can’t fail,” she says. “If I fail, does that mean I’ll block the opportunity for someone else?"

From the November issue, also don't miss:

The Best of the Best of Business: Top vote-getters James Gullatte left prison a fitness expert. He became a multi-millionaire. Impact Community Action is working overtime to keep people from eviction. A new Vorys program connects Black business owners with free legal services. Stay up to date with the region’s dynamic business scene. Subscribe to Columbus CEO’s weekly newsletter.

ICYMI: Top reads from last month

Meet the Future 50 class of 2021 11 Moonshot Ideas to Move the Region Forward: A Future 50 project