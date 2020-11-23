Other appointments and awards this week include Hamilton Capital, Two Labs Pharma, Donatos and Northstar Cafe.

Hexion Inc., a specialty chemical company, has hired Karen Fowler as its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Fowler, who has more than 25 years of experience in directing change, will be responsible for developing a strategy to attract, retain and develop diverse talent and promote an inclusive environment. She comes to Hexion from Ohio Diversity Councils, where she served as the director.

Jeff Wilkins and Lee Caleshu have both been promoted to deputy chief investment officers at Hamilton Capital.

Wilkins has more than 15 years of investment industry experience. He has an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a bachelor’s from The University of Arizona.

Caleshu has 20+ years of experience managing portfolios for private clients and institutions. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Tulane University.

Powell-based Two Labs has named Howard Miller as its new CEO. The company has been acquired by Envision Pharma Group, a United Kingdom-based company.

Two Labs operates in the US and UK, helping pharmaceutical companies develop and execute launch strategies. Envision provides technology solutions to more than 90 companies internationally. Miller has been a part of Two Labs for more than 14 years, most recently as general manager of commercialization.

The Conway Center for Family Business honored Jim Grote of Donatos and Organic Trails Cafe at its 22nd Annual Family Business Awards, held virtually on Nov. 18. More than 25 family businesses and individuals in eight categories will be honored during the program.

Grote, who opened his first restaurant 57 years at 19 years old, will receive the Lifetime Achievement award. Today, the pizza company operates 234 locations and has retail and catering divisions.

Parent company Organic Trails Cafes, owned by couple Kevin and Katy Malhame, along with brother Darren Malhame, who founded Northstar Cafe in Clintonville 16 years ago, will receive the Family Business of the Year award. Today the company operates 10 eateries under various names throughout Ohio, including Third & Hollywood and Brassica in the Columbus region.

Additional Columbus region honorees include:

Outreach Promotional Solutions — Re-Invention

Equity | ECS — Succession Planning & Implementation

Chelsea King, King Business Interiors — Next-Gen

Meaghan McCurdy, Kimball Midwest — Rising Star

Go-HR — Support of Family.