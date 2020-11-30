Other recent appointments and awards include Molina Healthcare, Compton Construction and Wallick Communities.

American Electric Power has named Janelle Coleman vice president, corporate philanthropy and community engagement and president of the AEP Foundation, which become effectives Jan. 1.

In this role, she will lead philanthropic community outreach in an 11-state territory and oversee the foundation, which last year donated $30 million to support STEM programs as well as other community initiatives.

Coleman previously served as executive vice president of external affairs for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and is board chair-elect for Experience Columbus and YWCA Columbus.

Molina Healthcare has appointed Michelle Bentzien-Purrington as executive leader and Dr. San Bartolome as national medical director for Molina's newly created Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Innovation Center.

The Molina SDOH Innovation Center collects public and member-specific data to help identify factors and disparities that impact overall health outcomes. Bentzien-Purrington and Bartolome have created a program to identify members in each market and will develop solutions to address issues, including housing, food insecurity, transportation and more.

Compton Construction has promoted Adam Koons to chief executive officer, replacing founder Blake Compton. Koons has been with the company since 2014, most recently as the its general manager. In addition, Arthur Brennick has been promoted to director of accounting.

The leadership transition is part of a multiyear strategic planning process. Founder Blake Compton will step back from the day-to-day to focus on other initiatives. As CEO, Koons will oversee construction projects, business operations and company growth. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and management from Bowling Green State University.

Wallick Communities has promoted Stephanie Hess to senior vice president of senior living operations. With more than 25 years of long-term health care experience, Hess will lead the senior living division, oversee lease levels at communities, manage communities’ budgets and resident care and programming. She earned has a Bachelor of Science degree in long-term care administration and a master’s in health administration from Ohio University.

Equitas Health has named nurse practitioner Mimi Rivard as its first director of gender-affirming care. The move is part of the agency’s efforts to ensure high standards for quality care and cultural competence to the transgender and non-binary patient population.

Rivard, who has been with Equitas for eight years, has been offering gender-affirming care since 2016 and has trained 10 other providers in her approach. In her new position, she will provide leadership and direction for gender-affirming care services throughout the organization's locations.