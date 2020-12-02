I think of her as the mother of Columbus CEO. Susan Kendall has seen the magazine go through many iterations—and owners— \since its inception in 1998.

Susan Kendall’s first day as the new advertising manager for Columbus CEO was Feb. 4, 1998, soon after CM Media founder Max Brown bought it from an outfit in Indianapolis.

“It was very quiet. Meaning for the most part, they didn’t have a whole lot of business,” Kendall says.

Back then, it was Columbus C.E.O., with the periods after the letters, mind you, and its editor was Herb Cook Jr., who I had the pleasure of working with on one of my early stories for this magazine, which I wrote in 2006 as a freelancer. (It won an award for best technology writing in Ohio. Thanks, Herb.)

Cook was the first of seven, possibly eight, editors who have led the magazine up to this point, including me. In that time, CEO has had editorial assistants, assistant editors, associate editors, contributing editors, staff writers, a managing editor for a few years, designers, photographers and many freelance writers, probably in the neighborhood of 100 of them. It has lived in three office buildings—first, the CM Media compound at 5255-57 Sinclair Road that also housed Columbus Monthly, Suburban News Publications and The Other Paper, with a printing plant in the back.

The assets of CM Media were sold in 2007 to American Community Newspapers I of Dallas before the company’s longtime rival, the Dispatch Printing Company, purchased the Columbus publications four years later and moved them to the offices of The Columbus Dispatch at 34 S. Third St. Downtown.

Yet one more sale ensued in 2015. GateHouse Media of upstate New York bought The Dispatch and Dispatch Magazines (among other properties) and we headed to 62 E. Broad St., our current office space (which is sitting relatively empty since we are all working from home now). A year ago, GateHouse acquired Gannett and took its name, forming the largest newspaper company in the United States and causing another cascade of staffing shifts as the two companies figure out how they fit together.

So much change. So many people who came and eventually left. The constant? Susan Kendall.

I think of Susan as the mother of Columbus CEO, the one who has spent the past two decades-plus talking her way into ad contracts, coming up with new magazine initiatives and pretty much selling enough advertising to keep everybody else in their jobs. Upbeat, enterprising, entrepreneurial Susan. I have been privileged to work with and learn from her these past two years, which, as it turns out, are her last with the magazine. She retires Dec. 1.

“Susan brought tremendous energy, commitment, professionalism and dedication to help turn CEO into today’s award-winning and valued resource that so many in the Central Ohio business community rely on for its unique perspective,” says Ray Paprocki, publisher and general manager of Dispatch Magazines, who has been her coworker in various capacities for most of her tenure with Columbus CEO. “Her career is marked by a relentless drive to serve her clients well, some of whom she’s had relationships with for close to 30 years. It’s also distinguished by a consistent record of success—hitting goals, finding new advertisers, transitioning to all things digital, and much more. And yet she never stopped worrying about whether the next issue’s goal could be met.”

Susan, we won’t be the same without you. Enjoy a fun, adventurous retirement—you have earned it.