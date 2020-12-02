CEO Corner is a monthly feature where former CEO of the Year winners and finalists share their perspectives.

Companies are facing unprecedented change during the pandemic. What temporary changes have been made in your organization that may become permanent?

Matt Habash, President and CEO, Mid-Ohio Food Collective

There have been two significant changes in our organization precipitated by the pandemic that could become permanent, in part. First, we have about half of our labor force working from home. While posing significant disruptions, this transformation is presenting new opportunities to discover increased efficiencies, empower each other for enhanced productivity, and explore new possibilities and innovations.

The second is the shift in our model to “no-touch” distribution, directly delivering food and groceries to our customers’ vehicles. This pivotal shift allows us to streamline processes while meeting increased demand. Both will help in establishing best practices and equity in the future of our work.