CEO Corner is a monthly feature where former CEO of the Year winners and finalists share their perspectives.

Companies are facing unprecedented change during the pandemic. What temporary changes have been made in your organization that may become permanent?

Betsy Pandora

Executive director, Short North Alliance

At the Short North Alliance, our mission is to nurture the arts district as a vibrant, creative and inclusive community. At our core, we are about convening and connection—which can be difficult in a pandemic. Learning to throw away the playbook on how we have always done things has been something we have had to do over and over again this year. While continuous reinvention is exhausting, we are asking, “Should we keep doing this simply because it is what we have always done?”

It is an important learning of this pandemic year. And we will keep asking that question even when we can convene again. In asking that question, we have used service to the community as our guidepost in what actions we take. The result is that we are an even more service-focused organization than before.