CEO Corner is a monthly feature where former CEO of the Year winners and finalists share their perspectives.

Companies are facing unprecedented change during the pandemic. What temporary changes have been made in your organization that may become permanent?

Barb Smoot, President and CEO, Women for Economic and Leadership Development

The optimist sees adversity as opportunity. Because WELD has offered webinar programs for years and has operated with virtual teams since our inception, we were quickly able to pivot nearly all in-person programs to webinars and relished that the world was now our source of speakers and attendees.

This positioned us to offer our full suite of government boards and commissions governance and for-profit board programs to a much wider audience. We broadened our offering with more free programs to members and added topics to help them navigate the stress of the pandemic, social injustice and online schooling.