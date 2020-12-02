“I think this city deserves a very nice architectural gem of an airport terminal. I am confident we can deliver that, provided we can get the airlines on board.”-Columbus Regional Airport Authority CEO Joe Nardone

Even as traffic has plummeted at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport this year because of the coronavirus pandemic—for example, 65,000 travelers were expected to depart the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday, compared with 160,000 last year—officials continue to think of the future.

Columbus Regional Airport Authority CEO Joe Nardone said during a recent Columbus Chamber CEO Insights conversation with Colleen Marshall that “we feel as confident as we ever have about being an airport system” because of support from business and political leaders, even though traffic is one-third of what it was in 2019.

Though passenger ratings of the airport are good, “Columbus is a terrific city that deserves a new terminal, and this terminal is old,” Nardone said during the Nov. 19 virtual event. “That being said, we need money, and Covid certainly has set us back.”

Ten years from now, Nardone says he expects there will be a new Columbus airport. “I think this city deserves a very nice architectural gem of an airport terminal. I am confident we can deliver that, provided we can get the airlines on board.”

Nardone says he’d like to work with local design, construction and engineering firms on the project, which is currently estimated at $1.5 billion.