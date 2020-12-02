Twin-sister team Mica and Maya Caine have founded Mive, which caters to shoppers' size and style preferences.

A soon-to-launch online fashion market combines technology and social appeal to chart a new style of shopping for women’s fashion.

Fashion frustrations sparked the idea for Mive in Columbus twin sisters Mica and Maya Caine. Mall shopping is cookie-cutter and limited, they found. Young women prefer the unique fashion statements available through global online shopping, but that has its drawbacks, too. Clothes often do not fit. It can be difficult to return things.

Maya, a digital business strategy analyst for Bath & Body Works, and Mica, a project manager for Ready Robotics, decided to fix the online shopping situation themselves.

They came up with Mive, which will launch in January as an IOS app that acts as a marketplace curated to a shopper’s style and body shape. The app and membership are free.

Mive will focus on a user review platform with photos of garments in various body shapes and what Maya Caine calls “curation from digital styling.”

“Think of it like a playlist. We allow you to create your own shareable look, a drag-and-drop outfit canvas to build the perfect look, down to accessories,” she says. “You can add your friends to collaborate on looks—‘Hey girl, what do you think about this?’ ”

Shoppers create a profile that includes individual measurements, which are captured from user uploaded photos. “You’re not just a size 14 or 6,” Maya says. Mive also will focus on a stable of brands that offer extended sizing as, they say, there is a real demand in the market.

The pair says the collaborative aspect is critical based on research confirming their experience of women being very social about their shopping, whether in person or Facetiming from a fitting room for advice.

Additionally, the Mive marketplace will focus on slow fashion—investment-worthy garments shoppers will keep in their closets for years, not just a season. The Caines feel strongly about supporting unique, planet-friendly designs that won’t be discarded quickly.

“The amount of garments produced in the retail fashion industry causes so much harm to the planet. They’re not recycled well,” Mica says.

Research shows shoppers are increasingly aware of the planetary costs of the fashion industry. The McKinsey State of Fashion report found sustainability will be the single biggest challenge and opportunity for the industry.

Almost two-thirds of consumers are self-proclaimed “belief-driven buyers” who will choose a brand—or not—based on its stance on societal issues, according to the report.

“We are making slow fashion brands accessible and curating a circular fashion system all in one, fun, personalized app,” Mica says.

The sisters have been building the idea since 2018, gained a pair of small investors, and recently doubled their money with a pair of grants. In October, the pair won $10,000 in the Essence magazine Making Moves Now Virtual Pitch Competition. And Mive won a $20,000 grant from AEO Inc.’s AerieREAL Changemaker program in August.

Cynthia Bent Findlay is a freelance writer.