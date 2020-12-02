A focus on real-time employer needs and competency-based training among recommendations of recent Fast Forward study.

A Smart Columbus-led working group wrapped a study begun in 2019 with six recommendations for job growth in smart city-related industries.

Smart Columbus partnered with the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio, the United Way of Central Ohio and Ohio State University’s Ohio Education Research Center.

The study, Fast Forward: The Future of Smart Work in Central Ohio, looked at trends in industry automation and workforce job losses and skill gaps. It came up with a series of steps the Columbus region community should take to close those gaps and deliver education and credentials to empower workers and innovation.

The recommendations center on using data to analyze real-time employer needs and create more nimble access to relevant, continuous, competency-based training and credentialing of local workforces, as well as better coordination of job seekers and provision of wrap-around services.

Cynthia Bent Findlay is a freelance writer.