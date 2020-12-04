Columbus CEO's annual program celebrating the region's business leaders was produced by Mills James this year. Watch it here.

There's something about being recognized by your peers. Especially when your peers are some of the most accomplished people in a dynamic metro area packed with accomplished people.

The honorees in Columbus CEO's annual CEO of the Year program are a special group of outstanding business and community-minded people who just crushed 2020. One of the best days over two years as editor of this magazine was in early November, when we got together, in masks and staggered over a day, for the CEO of the Year video and photo shoot at Mills James, our trusted partner in the program. I loved spending time with this group and hearing how the year has confronted them—and how they have confronted it.

Hear what they had to say in the video below. Plus, you'll be treated to a fascinating panel discussion with finalists Stephanie Hightower of Columbus Urban League, Jonathan Moody of Moody Nolan and Elizabeth Martinez of Big Brothers Big Sisters.