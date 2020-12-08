Here's the December 2020 issue of Columbus CEO magazine.

The region's CEOs have spoken. During an online survey taken in October, they shared with us what 2020 has done for their businesses (or to their businesses, some would say) and what they see ahead for next year.

There is optimism yet in this singular recession, which showed up suddenly—and might just ghost us once a vaccine comes onto the scene. In December's issue, we shared the results of our annual survey of economic conditions and expert analysis by our partner Bill LaFayette, Columbus economist and owner of Regionomics.

And while I love data, my favorite part of the December issue is announcing the CEOs of the Year as voted by the business leaders who took our survey.

We named five outstanding winners and 11 finalists and celebrated them during our virtual CEO of the Year event Dec. 1.

From the December issue, also don't miss:

Andy Rose's private equity background is taking Worthington Industries into the future. The Norwegian tech startup that said yes to Columbus. Sonya Trent-Pellom's taste for elegance turned her into a wine and cigar entrepreneur. Michelle Heritage's Short North home office.