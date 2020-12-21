The longtime CEO of the local Better Business Bureau begins the new job in January.

After serving as the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio for 20 years, Christopher “Kip” Morse will now serve as the president and CEO of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.

For 29 years, Morse has helped advance the BBB’s mission. After working with the BBB in Jacksonville, Florida, Morse joined the BBB of Central Ohio in 1992. In 2000, he was promoted to CEO.

“Kip’s commitment to BBB and its mission of marketplace trust has been the core of his professional life,” says IABBB board chair Jim Hegarty, who describes Morse as “a warm, collaborative, and focused leader for our professional staff, as well as a passionate and visionary leader of our brand and our mission.”

Throughout his tenure at the BBB of Central Ohio, Morse has helped grow the organization from 12 employees, 1,900 Accredited Business members (ABs) and a $500,000 budget to 29 employees, 5,300 AB, and a $3.6 million budget.

“I’m really proud of the Central Ohio community and all that they’ve accomplished,” Morse says, “I think they’re well positioned to continue supporting the local business community and the consumers who are looking to find trustworthy businesses.”

Morse, a recipient of the National John Templeton Freedom Award in Ethics, also helped establish the Business Integrity Awards. His efforts led to the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, which 50 local BBBs across North America now present each year.

While working with the BBB, Morse also filled several roles within the organization. For five years, he served on the board of the Council of Better Business Bureaus. Additionally, he served on the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust for seven years.

“I’ve worked on the International board a number of times, so I know the challenges, and it’s just a great opportunity to work with the 100 BBBs that have been my colleagues,” Morse says. “You build relationships of trust, so this is an opportunity to take that to another level.”

Morse is set to start his work with IABBB on Jan. 11. He will succeed interim executive director Colleen Rudio, founder of BBB Accredited Business Cascadia Business Development.

Morse and his wife, Leslie, have three adult daughters and are involved in causes related to autism and Down syndrome, which have affected their family. Although IABBB is based in Arlington, Virginia, its staff—based in 17 states—works remotely, enabling Morse to stay in Columbus.