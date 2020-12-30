The collaboration with Venture for America allows users to support local businesses from the comfort of their couch.

Stuck at home shopping online because of COVID? Tired of big box fare and wishing you could find something unique? Shop Small Collective has got your back. Can’t Stop Columbus, the volunteer COVID relief effort, has partnered with Venture for America to help shoppers support local business by buying their wares from home.

Venture for America is a fellowship program helping connect recent college graduates with startups across the country looking for help. The two “thinkubators” came up with Shop Small Collective, a volunteer-maintained national database of local retailers at shopsmall.co, where shoppers can filter retailers by city, category or cause.

Cynthia Bent Findlay is a freelance writer.