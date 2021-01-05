CEO Corner is a monthly feature where former CEO of the Year winners and finalists share their perspectives.

Companies are facing unprecedented change during the pandemic. What temporary changes have been made in your organization that may become permanent?

Rachel Lustig, president and CEO, Catholic Social Services: The pandemic allowed us to strengthen our ability to pivot—launching new services, modifying processes, and building infrastructure to respond to client need while prioritizing client and staff safety. Catholic Social Services is disciplined in our focus on mission and strategy, but we have had to speed up and remain vigilant in our decision-making /prioritization process, communication efforts, and project management capacity to ensure that we are here for our clients when they need us the most. Since human need has outpaced our ability to respond for our entire 75-year history, we will continue pivoting well beyond COVID-19.