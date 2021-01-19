Other appointments include Vertiv, The Flag Lady's Flag Shop, Two Clintonville Girls, SourcePoint, and Dickinson Wright PLLC.

Zora’s House has named LC Johnson, to the role of CEO — the first full-time, salaried employee. In her role, Johnson, who founded the organization in 2018, will continue to elevate the voices of women of color and build on the resources they provide to help women find success.

Before founding Zora’s House, Johnson served as the director of leadership and social justice programs at YWCA Columbus and the local director of community entrepreneurship for Forward Cities. Johnson is also a member of Columbus CEO's Future 50 class of 2021.

Since its founding, Zora’s House has served over 2,000 women of color and raised more than $300,000 in funding.

Vertiv, a digital infrastructure provider, has named Erin Dowd to the role of chief human resources officer. In her new role, Dowd will oversee the implementation of HR strategy as it relates to company business goals. She will also contribute to the company’s global hiring initiative for R&D engineers.

Dowd, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, steps into the role with more than 20 years of human resources experience. Most recently, she served as the vice president of business HR, global business units and operations with Vertiv in 2018.

The Flag Lady’s Flag Store, one of the top five flag retailers in the nation, will now be under the ownership of CEO Lori Watson. The Clintonville company was founded in 1980 by Watson’s mother, Mary Leavitt.

Watson became involved with the company nearly four decades ago, when she would hand-sew flags in her basement. Watson, who previously served as president and vice president of the National Independent Flag Dealers Association, developed The Flag Lady’s in-house custom design business and increased its corporate partnerships to more than 20 accounts, both regional and national.

In her role as owner, Watson will continue to honor and share the history of the American flag, as well as innovate more inclusive and diverse flags.

Along with her new role, Watson also announced a partnership with childhood friend, Andrea Dowding, to create a new business: Two Clintonville Girls. The business is set to launch in the spring, offering monthly workshops, coffee chats, and guest speakers who will highlight resources to help women succeed in business.

Dowding steps into the partnership with years of experience in small business, including a corporate career and executive roles throughout Columbus. Then new business will be based out of The Flag Lady’s Flag Store.

SourcePoint, a consulting organization, has named Adrienne Corbett, Dennis Mowrey and Michael Tucker to its board of directors. The three new members will contribute to policy development, financial oversight, and the nonprofit’s direction.

Corbett steps into the role with extensive experience working with nonprofits. Most recently, she served as the executive director of the Homeless Families Foundation. She also served as the executive director of Elder Choices of Central Ohio.

Mowrey, a retired tax director, has volunteered at a variety of nonprofits such as the Arthritis Foundation, Buick Heritage Alliance, Greater Columbus Sister Cities International, and Homeport.

Tucker, who worked as assistant general counsel and compliance director with JPMorgan Chase & Co., comes into the role with several years of volunteer experience as a driver for Meals on Wheels as well as roles with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, CourtAppointed Special Advocates and Zion United Church of Christ.

Dickinson Wright PLLC has announced that member Sara Jodka has earned her CIPP/E certification from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. With the certification, Jodka is a certified information privacy professional of European privacy laws, regulations, and frameworks. Jodka also has her CIPP/US certification.

In Jodka’s privacy practice, she reviews and audits privacy policies and procedures for a variety of businesses, ensuring they are in compliance. She also prepares for and responds to data breaches, post-breach remedying and employee training.