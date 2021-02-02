Energage has named five central Ohio companies to the inaugural list.

Each year for nearly a decade, Columbus CEO has recognized central Ohio’s top workplaces. Partnering with Exton, Pennsylvania-based Energage, we survey employees to assess how they feel about their workplace. The top-scoring employers are then organized into three categories: small, medium and large.

For the first time ever, Energage has decided to expand the survey, developing an inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA. Covering the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam, the survey invited several thousand employers to participate, and over 1,100 participated.

To be eligible, the organization was required to have at least 150 employees in the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam. Winners were chosen over a 12-month period, which started Dec. 2020, with results being based on comparison of the survey’s research-based statements against industry benchmarks.

Of the participants, 570 were announced winners, some with 150 employees, and others with over 2,500 employees. The following central Ohio workplaces were among the winners, categorized by size:

● Lake Shore Cryotronics [150-499 employees]

● Northwoods Consulting Partners [150-499 employees]

● Syntero [ 150-499 employees]

● Richwood Banking Co. [150-499 employees]

● Romanoff Group [500-999 employees]

Stay tuned for the results of Columbus CEO’s Top Workplaces, coming in May.