The big-company collaborative unlocks power of intelligent automation.

Here’s a new hashtag for spring 2021—#1MillionHoursSaved. Ben Blanquera of Covail announced a group of Columbus companies being called the “2020 Intelligent Automation All-Stars” exceeded a self-generated challenge to collectively save 1 million project hours over the course of 2020—the total ended up at 1.3 million hours.

Blanquera explains the group of heavy corporate hitters has been meeting to collaborate on intelligent automation advances within their companies and came up with the challenge in 2019. Covail, formerly the Columbus Collaboratory, convened the group, which includes Covail, Alliance Data, Nationwide, State Auto Insurance, BMW Financial Services, Encova Insurance, Express, Cardinal Health, NiSource, American Electric Power, Revel IT, Berry Appleman & Leiden and UiPath.

“It’s a massive testament to how advanced we are in this community in terms of implementation of IA,” Blanquera says. “We’re a leader nationally.”

Cynthia Bent Findlay is a freelance writer.