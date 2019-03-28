To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Through April 13: Functional Ceramics Exhibition, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Works of 20 potters from across the nation, presented in collaboration with the Ohio Designer Craftsmen. Free, open to public during Arts Center hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday), in Looney and Gault galleries.



March 29-30: Loudonville Legion annual show, "Life On The River, " Ohio Theatre, 156 N. Water St., Loudonville, 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets $5 (ages 5 and younger free). 50/50 raffle.



March 29-31: "Cinderella" presented by Kingsway Christian School. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Call school at 330-683-0012 for tickets or get them at the door.



March 30-31: Buckeye Alpaca Show, Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge; free. Talk to hundreds of breeders and meet their alpacas face-to-face. March 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and March 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Show competition, artisans showcasing alpaca fiber, examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. For information, http://buckeyealpacashow.com.



April 1: "Collectible Recipe Tins and Boxes," will be shared by Michael Amstutz at 7 p.m. at the general meeting of the Smithville Community Historical Society at the Historic Church of God on North Milton Street. For Michael Amstutz and his mother Ruth "Arleen" Amstutz their collection of 700 recipe boxes not only contain recipes for many families favorite meals, but ideas for a happy home and many other bits of information.



April 2: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. opens for season with year-long theme, "Lasting Impressions." Celebration of matriarch Gertrude Seiberling’s lifelong passion for painting and art. Stan Hywet is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with last admission at 4:30 p.m. Estate also open on Memorial Day and Labor Day with regular operating hours. Hours for public programs (special events) may be different. More information available at www.stanhywet.org or by calling 330-836-553.



April 2: "Theodore Roosevelt," 6:30 p.m., West Salem Branch Library, 99 E. Buckeye St. Ted Dudra will give a first-person presentation of Theodore Roosevelt — war hero, explorer, naturalist and 26th president of the United States. Sponsored by West Salem Historical Society. Information: 330-804-4712.



April 3: Storytelling and Children’s Books in Today’s World, 4 p.m., Wooster, Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St., in conference room. Dr. Betsy Hearne, author of numerous books for children and adults will speak. She has spent her career teaching and sharing children’s. A graduate of The College of Wooster, Hearne began her library career in the Children’s Department at WCPL. She will talk about children’s books, the value of reading and her life-long journey with children’s literature. Wooster Friends of the Library will sponsor a reception Information: 330-262-0916.



April 3: Wooster Science Cafe, Spoon Market and Deli, 144 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Gireesh Rajashekara, professor of veterinary preventive medicine at The Ohio State University, will present "Superbugs: Multi-drug Resistant Pathogens." He will discuss the causes and consequences of the development of multi-drug resistance.



April 4: Quick and Clean Crochet, 6 p.m., Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio Ave. Learn how to crochet your own dish cloth crochet hook and yarn provided. For adults; Please register. Registration and information: 330-925-2761.



April 4-June: Painter Kevin Walton, retired Dalton Middle School history teacher, will have works exhibited at Dalton Library. Exhibit will open with public reception April 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the library.



April 5-7: Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," presented by Waynedale High School; Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets in the WHS office starting Wednesday, April 4. $5 students, $10 adults.



April 6: Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick. Susan English calling longways sets and fun mixers; no partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



April 6: "Colors" by Wooster Figure Skating Club, 3 p.m., Alice Noble Ice Arena. Solo and group performances. Baskets to be raffled as well as a calendar raffle, Discounted pre-sale tickets $8 available from club skaters or at rink. At the door, $10; on-ice seating available for $12; 5 and younger free.



April 6: Castle Club Tea, 10:30-11:15 social time; musical interlude by harpist Brenda Ellcessor; fine teas and food by Exclusively Your Catering; floral/ gardening ideas by Master Gardener Jane Bilek. $25/ person. Contact Margi for reservations at 330-465-1393 call/text or email at dawdys@embarqmail.com. Castle Club is next to the Victorian House Museum in Millersburg.



April 6: Frank Sinatra Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Lions Lincoln Theatre, Massillon. Michael Sonata, will perform the many hits of Frank Sinatra, backed by the 17-piece Dave Banks Big Band. Tickets are $25 for the main floor and $20 for the balcony, and can be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.



April 7: Wooster Chamber Music Series, 3 p.m., Arod Quartet, Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center, College of Wooster Campus, 525 E. University St. Tickets available at the door or by calling College of Wooster Bookstore 330 263-2421.



April 7: Alloy Horn Quartet concert, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, corner of Liberty and Main Streets in Seville. Quartet is named after the noun, ‘al·loy,’ which describes the combining of metals to create an improved product with greater strength and more desirable qualities.



April 8: Robert Yost with americanwindinc.com, 7 p.m., OARDC FABE building 200. Yost won the North American CEO/ entrepreneur of the year. Ceo magazine of Europe are the same people that host the world economic forum in Devos Switzerland. Also other awards for his innovation in Green Energy tech from Nexus energy center "Champion of Energy Award". He has developed the first new electrical generator patented design in 100 years, coupled to a completely innovative wind technology that is more efficient than solar and works virtually anywhere. He will be speaking on this innovation and science of a new form of wind energy. He is not selling a product.



April 9: Reminisce with Billie J. McFarren, prior coach, educator and Dalton native. Share stories you may have; 7 p.m., Dalton Historical Society.



April 9: Author Helga Long, 6:30 p.m., Wooster, Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St. As the daughter of a German woman who lived through the mid-20th century, Long provides a unique perspective. She is the author of "Helene: True Story of a German Girl’s Resilience Growing Up During World War II." In Conference Room West. Information: 330-262-0916.



April 10: Tree Walk, Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 1-2 p.m. Features a range of tree-related topics including selection, planting, pests and diseases. Details: 330-263-3761.



April 12: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Howard and Donna Williamson. March Madness. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



April 12: The Hoppers and the Guardians Quartet, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



April 12-13: Functional Ceramics Workshop, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Presented by Ohio Designer Craftsmen. Features demos by Jen Allen, West Virginia; Tony Clennell, Canada; and Kenyon Hansen, Michigan. Registration at www.functionalworkshop.com.



April 13: Guided Bird Walk, Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 9-11 a.m. For birdwatchers of all skill levels. Led by members of Greater Mohican Audubon Society. Free. Details: 330-263-3761, go.osu.edu/CnH7.



April 13: Frogs and Campfire, 8-10 p.m., sponsored by Friends of Wooster Memorial Park; hike by the light of a first quarter moon to listen for frogs at some of the park’s wetland areas. Dress for the weather and take a chair for around the campfire if you wish. Meet in the education parking area. Children must be accompanied by an adult.



April 13: Ashland Symphony Orchestra, Viva Italia features the Ashland Area Chorus and the Ashland University Choir. Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium. Preconcert activities in Archer Lobby an hour before show. Tickets $24 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $5 for children/students. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.ashlandsymphony.org or call Martha Buckner, executive director, at 419-289-5115.



April 13: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. Smithville High School cafeteria. Public welcome.



April 13: "The Journey of Sunshine," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wooster High School Performing Arts Center. A story of overcoming adversity with the support of family and friends, presented by Wayne Center Ballet Company. The 2 p.m. performance also will feature the entire Wayne Center for the Arts School of Dance with their Spring Dance Performances. The 7 p.m. performance will feature special guests, Walnut Street Ballet and the University of Akron Chamber Choir. Tickets $6-$12 at www.wayneartscenter.org/visit, or call 330-264-2787.



April 13: Yoga at the Library, 11 a.m., West Salem Branch Library, 99 E. Buckeye St. Learn a little about yoga, ask questions and try a few postures. It’s a fun, relaxing and wonderful way to stay fit, stay mindful and breathe. Information: 330-804-4712.



April 14: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 4 p.m., Cantate Singers Spring Concert, "Tapestry-Music to accompany you morning, noon and night." Works by Mendelssohn, Handel, Rutter, Lauridsen and Alice Parker, among others. Free will offering.



April 14: Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing, 3 p.m., Historic Church of God on North Milton Street, Smithville. Musicians Norma Trotter and Heather Carr will play songs from the church’s original hymnals for everyone to sing along.



April 16: Hands-only CPR: Aultman Orrville Hospital, 2-4 p.m., Dalton Branch Library, 127 S. Church St. CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult collapse in an "out of hospital" place, such as at home, at work or in a park. Learn this potentially life-saving technique. Ages 10 and up. Information: 330-828-8486.



April 16: Civil War Roundtable Program, 6:30 p.m., Wayne County Public Library, 220 E. Liberty St., Wooster; free, open to public. Army Special Forces Major Kevin Knapp from Northern Virginia to present Thaddeus S. C. Lowe, Chief Aeronaut, of the Army of the Potomac’s Balloon Corps. Balloons were used for surveillance and reconnaissance during the Civil War by the Union Army from 1861-1863 and by the Confederate Army in 1862. The North made over 3,000 ascensions with seven balloons. Learn about the first air to ground telegraph, the first field hydrogen generators, the first air directed artillery fire, the first air craft carrier, the first time two opposing forces had aircraft in the air at the same time, and the beginning of U.S. Military Aviation.



April 17: Beginning Knitters, 1-3 p.m., Shreve Branch Library, 189 McConkey St. Class is for the very beginner. Learn the basics of knitting and crocheting. For adults. Please register. Registration and information: 330-567-2219.



April 19: Flowers that Fly, Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m., at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



April 24: Guided Spring Walk, Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 2-3 p.m. Features early blooming plants and other signs of spring. Free. Details: 330-263-3761, go.osu.edu/CnHz.



April 24-May 9: Wayne County High School Art Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Featuring work of young artists from Wayne County, presented in partnership with local schools and Tri-County Educational Service Center. Free, open to public during Arts Center hours (Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) in Looney and Gault galleries.April 26: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller d Pabst; cuer Linda Warren. Spring Fling. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



April 26-28 and May 3-5: Bag Lady Tour 2019, a drive-yourself shopping adventure in the beautiful countryside of Northern Ohio. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, non-5 p.m. Sundays. Visit participating shops and farms in Wellington, Oberlin, New London, Spencer and Homerville. Pick up your map flier at your first stop or download it from the website: www.countrytourgroup.com. Search for a small, wooden bag hidden at one of the participating businesses each day of the tour. Find the bag and win a $20 gift certificate. Turn in completed flier at last stop with contact info completed to be entered in drawing for a $25 gas card (first prize), or $15 gas card (second prize). Must be 13 and older for drawing.



April 27: "Home Studio: Getting Started" Pottery Workshop at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Informational workshop for adult potters, 10 a.m.-noon. $35 members, $25 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



April 28: Spring Wildflowers, 2 p.m., sponsored by Friends of Wooster Memorial Park; hike to see a great variety of spring woodland wildflowers. Wooster Memorial Park offers an excellent display of these natural beauties. Meet in the education parking area. Children must be accompanied by an adult.



May 1: Wooster Science Cafe, Spoon Market and Deli, 144 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Doug Jackson-Smith, a sociologist and professor of water security in the School of Environment and Natural Resources at The Ohio State University. He will present "What Motivates Environmentally-Responsible Behavior?," highlighting the importance of the social sciences as a critical part of understanding and addressing environmental problems.



May 4: Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick. Susan English calling longways sets and fun mixers; no partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



May 4-5: "The Sleeping Beauty," presented by Ballet Wooster, May 7 at 7 p.m. and May 4 at 2 p.m. at Wooster High Performing Arts Center. Audiences of all ages will be transported to a magical place where a sleeping princess is awakened by a kiss and good triumphs over evil. Performance will include other dances as well. Adults $12, students, seniors, children, $8. Tickets available in advance at www.balletwooster.org or at the door.



May 4-June 2: 74th annual May Show, more than 75 artists from throughout Ohio, Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



May 6: Homeschool Hike, noon-1:30 p.m. Karrie McAllister from The Wilderness Center will off a naturalist’s view of Wooster Memorial Park. Hike is designed for homeschool families with children ages 5 and up. Hike will focus on how spring unfolds to summer and all that nature has to tell us this time of year. Wear appropriate hiking shoes than can get wet. Take a notebook if you like. Meet in the education parking area. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



May 8: Tree Walk, Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 1-2 p.m. Features a range of tree-related topics including selection, planting, pests, and diseases. Free, no reservations required. Details: 330-263-3761.



May 10: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Pam Courts, Jason Raleigh, Kristy Lake. "Special." For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



May 10-21: Wayne County HS/JH Blue Ribbon Art Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster; Free, open to public.



May 15: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m.; free. Rising Stars 2 … call for auditions. Four up-and-coming musicians will take the stage and receive $500.



May 18: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Kristy Lake. "Off to the Races": Wear your Derby Hat. For information, 330-264-2725.



May 18: Simply Nature for Families!, Secrest Welcome Center, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will be led through several outdoor activities and receive a take-home kit to connect the park experience with backyard nature. Activities are free, but please call 330-263-3968 by May 15 to register. Intended audience is ages 5-10, accompanied by parents, grandparents or other caregivers. Details: go.osu.edu/Cr8v



May 18: Paranormal Night at the Museum, The Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. An evening of fun and paranormal exploration in a 116-year-old mansion many say is haunted. Orientation next door in the Castle Club, then move to the Victorian House for pre-investigation activities, followed by a tour of the mansion. Guests will have 1.5 hours to explore the house on their own; wrap-up session at 10:30 p.m., where everyone will have a chance to talk about their experiences. Take ghost hunting equipment, cameras, and hand-held audio recorders. Due to possible battery drain, tour is not recommended for those who depend upon life saving battery operated medical equipment, such as defibrillators, pacemakers or insulin pumps. Reservations required and limited to 24 guests. $35 per person (must be 18 or older).



May 19: Antique Power Engine Show, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville. Vintage engine collectors invited to share them from 1:30-4 p.m. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



May 19: Every Tree Has a Story, 2 p.m. sponsored by Friends of Wooster Memorial Park; a hike to learn some of the stories, history and fun or amazing facts about the trees in the park. Come prepared for the weather. Meet in the education parking area. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



May 22: Herbs and Perennials Workshop, Miller Pavilion, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $40 arboretum members, $45 non-members. Details and to register: go.osu.edu/Cr85 Contact: Paul Snyder, snyder.1062@osu.edu, 330-263-3761.



June 1: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Ron Anderson, cuer Amy Riehl. For information, 330-264-2725.



June 8: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. The Gathering Barn, 2532 Armstrong Road, Wooster. Public welcome.



June 14: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Poe; cuer Phyllis Burdette. Favorite dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



June 15: Civil War History Day, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Re-enactors will present life during the Civil War. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



June 15: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. National caller Jerry Junck, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



June 15-16: 8th annual Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree, Ashland County Fairgrounds, by Ohio Chapters of the American Truck Historical Society. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., vintage truck show, trucking memorabilia display, swap meet, camping, food, T-Shirts, 50-50, activities, and country convoy. Donations to show charities appreciated. 330-682-1707, www.ohvintrkjam.com



June 28: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Mohney; cuer Amy Riehl. Hog dog night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



July 20: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Tom Strickland, cuer Linda Warren. Homemade ice cream. For information, 330-264-2725.



July 21: Smithville Community Historical Society open house, 1:30-4 p.m. with concert by Orrville Community Band at 3:30 p.m. and ice cream social at 4:30 on grounds across from Church of God. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



July 12: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Danny Beck; cuer Bonnie Putman. Ice cream social. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



July 26: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Ray Marsh; cuer Chuck Berry. Christmas in July. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Aug. 3: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Danny Beck, cuer Kristy Lake. For information, 330-264-2725.



Aug. 9: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Denny Steiner; cuer Phyllis Burdette. HOF Balloon Fest. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Aug. 10-Sept. 8: "Lines and Edges" by Columbus artists Sue Cavanaugh, Elsie Sanchez, Barbara Vogel and Leah Wong, Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



Aug. 16: Living With Backyard Wildlife, Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m. at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



Aug. 17: Annual Antiques Market, grounds at the Mishler Weaving Mill, 381 E. Main St., Smithville, with 20 vendors selling only antique and country items, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Open house at Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., 1:30-4 p.m. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



Aug. 17: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Janis Roach. Annual tailgate party, 6 p.m., carry-in, hot dogs provided; lawn game. For information, 330-264-2725.



Aug. 23: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Mohney; cuer Linda Warren. Favorite jello dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



*** Time may change.Sept. 8: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7:30 p.m. at Wayne County Fair. Public welcome.



Sept. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Neil Harnar; cuer Bonnie Putman. Fall Fest, doughnuts and cider. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Sept. 14: An Evening with the Booth Brothers, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



Sept. 15: Model T Day, Mishler Weaving Mill, 381 E. Main St., Smithville, 1:30-4 p.m. Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., also will be open. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind Pioneer Village. All events free.



Sept. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. National caller Tom Roper, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Apple Fest. For information, 330-264-2725.



Sept. 28-Oct. 27: Ohio Watercolor Society Show, first museum show of a statewide tour, Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



Sept. 27: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Ed Laudenschlagher; cuer Kristy Lake. Apple pie or apple dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Oct. 5: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Pam Courts, cuer Kristy Lake. Hobo Stew night. For information, 330-264-2725.



Oct. 11: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Poe; cuer Linda Warren. Food drive donations. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Oct. 19: Apple Butter Day, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville, over the open fire as done in the1800s, using an old Smithville family recipe. Fire starts at 6 a.m.; apples go in at 9 a.m. You can help stir. Buildings open 1:30-4 p.m. Mishler Weaving Mill also will be open to watch the weavers. All events free.



Oct. 19: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. 60th Anniversary Celebration. For information, 330-264-2725.



Oct. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dick Mackey; cuer Linda Riehl. Halloween party. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Nov. 2: Gnat Boxer Special Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Jack Pladys, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Nov. 7: The Collingsworth Family, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



Nov. 8: Things That Go Bump in the Night, Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m. at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



Nov. 8: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Gene Hammond, Chuck Berry, spaghetti bowl dinner.For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



*** Location TBA Nov. 9: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. XXXXX. Public welcome.



Nov. 16: Gnat Boxer Special Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller and cuer Howard and Donna Williamson. Nonperishable food donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Dec. 7: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Help Santa Toy donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Dec. 7: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and opening at 6 p.m. (closing 8:30 p.m.) Music, treats, crafts, plus St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus posing for photos and family memories. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. All events free.



Dec. 8: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and craftsmen working. Orrville Community Band Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. in Historic Church of God. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus available for photos and family memories. All events free.



Dec. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Linda Warren. Jingle Bell Rock. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Dec. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Neil Harner, cuer Linda Warren. Annual All-Star Christmas Cookie Bake Off. For information, 330-264-2725.