May 3: John Schmid opening for singing group from Embrach, Switzerland a yodeler, alto hornists and a flugelhorn player at the New Oasis Youth Center on TR 159, one mile east of Charm. Free concert, donations accepted. Food court will be open. 330-231-0373.



May 4: The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club will reveal the results of the 26th Annual Foto Fest photo contest during the awards ceremony. Members, non-members, and contest participants are invited to attend the presentation. The winning photos will be displayed during the ceremony. The awards program will start at 9:30 a.m. at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot, and is open to the public. Info: www.twcnpc.com.



May 4: Ferdinand. The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce’s Roxy Theatre will show "Ferdinand," at 7 p.m. In this 2017 movie, Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, captured and torn from his home. Admission is $3 per person, doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Theater is located at 120 N. Market St., Minerva.



May 4: Elvis Tribute. Internationally known Elvis tribute artist Mike Albert, along with his Big "E" Band, will be performing at the Lions Lincoln Theatre in Massillon at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 for the main floor and $20 for the balcony, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.



May 4: Spring Show for Don Drumm Studio and Gallery. Alan Robbins will introduce the newest product line of Artisan Casual Furniture, 437 Crouse St, Akron.. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Info: 330-701-7879.



May 4-June 2: 74th annual May Show, more than 75 artists from throughout Ohio, Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



May 5: Teacher Appreciation with Samantha Servais. Sunday music is free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 6: Homeschool Hike, noon-1:30 p.m. Karrie McAllister from The Wilderness Center will off a naturalist’s view of Wooster Memorial Park. Hike is designed for homeschool families with children ages 5 and up. Hike will focus on how spring unfolds to summer and all that nature has to tell us this time of year. Wear appropriate hiking shoes than can get wet. Take a notebook if you like. Meet in the education parking area. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



May 7: Meet Elephant and Piggie, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Wooster Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Come for story time and meet everyone’s best friends, Elephant and Piggie for stories, games, crafts and more. Bring a camera as Elephant and Piggie will be making a special appearance. For ages 2 – 10. Please register at 330.262.0916.



May 7: Wayne County Toastmasters will hold an open house to meet members and watch special guest Terry Begue, semi-finalist of the World Championship of Public Speaking from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Skou Hall Room 212, ATI Campus, 1328 Dover Rd, Wooster. Info: https://wctmohio.toastmastersclubs.org.



May 8: Tree Walk, Seaman Orientation Plaza, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 1-2 p.m. Features a range of tree-related topics including selection, planting, pests, and diseases. Free, no reservations required. Details: 330-263-3761.



May 9: Outback Ray. 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Shreve Branch Library, 189 W. McConkey St., Shreve. Ray will be back with his wild animal friends. Please register: 330.567.2219.



May 10: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Pam Courts, Jason Raleigh, Kristy Lake. "Special." For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



May 10: Teacher Appreciation with Gary Bonewitz. Classic Country and Oldies 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday music free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 10: Garden Bros Circus at the Alice Noble Ice Arena, 851 Oldman Road, Wooster, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



May 10-21: Wayne County HS/JH Blue Ribbon Art Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster; Free, open to public.



May 10-11: 43rd Annual Spring Festival to benefit students and adults of Holmes County Training Center and Lynn Hope Industries. The festival begins Friday evening with open volley-ball, entertainment, soup and sandwiches and continues on Saturday at the Holmes County Training Center/Holmes County Board of DD, 8001 TR 574, Holmesville. Phone 330-674-8045, ext. 237 for more information. No admission fee.



May 11: The Return classic oldies rock and roll, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of cold or bad weather. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 11: Civil War Living History Day 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wooster, Main Library. 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. The Civil War brought to life. Visit with the Civil War infantry soldiers in their encampment, both North and South. Enjoy live Civil War music. President and Mrs. Lincoln are also expected. Information: 330.262.091



May 11: "Flower Bowl" Clay Workshop, ages 6-13, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street Wooster. $20 members, $25 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



May 11: "Bird Feeder" Family Clay Workshop, ages 4-adult, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street Wooster. Up to three family members can work together for one fee; ages 4-8 must be accompanied by at least one adult; ages 8+ may attend unaccompanied. $30 members, $35 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



May 11: The Return. Classic oldies Rock and Roll, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music is outside but will move inside the barn in case of cold or bad weather. Bring your own food or purchase our cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster. Information 330-575-1028.



May 11: The Canton Symphony Orchestra and the Canton Symphony Chorus bring back fan favorite Jeans ‘N Classics to pay tribute to this iconic pair in "Back to Back – The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John" on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, 2323 17th Street NW, Canton. Information: www.CantonSymphony.org.



May 11: Cornhole tournament, Orrville American Legion, 237 E. Market St. Open to public; competition begins at 4:30 p.m. Registration and practice, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; blind draw for partner, 4:15 p.m. Double-elimination tournament. No premier or Div. I ranked players on same team. Feel free to take own bags. Enter fee $10 per person. 100 percent payout of prize money with $100 added if 10 teams, more money added and $200 for first place with 16 teams.



May 11: Open Birdwatching, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Camp Buckeye. Take own binoculars. Camp's 90 acres will be open to the public for bird watching on this peak migration day. Follow the signs to park and sign in. No cost; freewill donations accepted. Questions? Call 330-756-2380. Camp is at 10055 Camp Road NW, Beach City.



May 11: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



May 11: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



May 12: Teacher Appreciation with Gretchen Pleuss. Sunday music is free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 13: May the Forces be With You. 4 p.m., Dalton Branch Library, 127 S. Church St., Dalton. Build inertia towers, race die-cast cars and construct a balloon powered car as we explore Newton’s Laws of Motion. Grades 3 – 5. Registration is required: 330. 828.8486.



May 15: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m.; free. Rising Stars 2 … call for auditions. Four up-and-coming musicians will take the stage and receive $500.



May 15: Friends of Brown's Lake Bog Spring Walk led by staff from The Nature Conservancy, will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Meet at the parking lot on Brown Road and dress for the weather and rough terrain. Visit nature.org/brownslakebog for preserve information or call 330/567-2423.



May 15: Holmes Center for the Arts will host May Flower Paint and Sip from 6:15-8:15 at the Olde World Bistro in downtown Millersburg. The evening includes all painting supplies and instruction as well as an appetizer and the first glass of wine/beer/soda. Register at holmescenterforthearts.org/art



May 16: A Walk Back In Time: The Memories of Brooks and Kathleen Harris. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Duncan Theater in Killbuck, Ohio. Brooks and Kathleen Harris had an impact for many years on the history of Holmes Co. Active members of the Historical Society for many years and author of the Holmes Co. Historical Sketchbook, the Harris's left their mark and touched many students’ lives. Information: www.holmeshistory.com or 330-674-0022.



May 17-19: "Aladdin Jr.", presented by Green Middle School in the cafetorium at SHS. Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10/ adults, $9/ seniors (65+) and students; children younger than 3, free. Reserved seating tickets available at www.showtix4u.com week prior to show, or general admission tickets at the door. Doors open a half hour before show times.



May 17: Teacher Appreciation with Robin Roseberry 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Singing tunes from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, as well as, Jazz and Blues. Friday music free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 18 - Jan. 5: A New Look at Old Masters: European Prints from Permanent Collection, an exhibition of some 21 newly conserved, re-matted and re-framed prints by European Old Masters. Includes etchings by Rembrandt van Rijn, Francisco de Goya and Anthony van Dyck, among others. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, Columbus. $18 adults; $9 seniors (60+), students (18+) and children 4 and older. General admission for members and children 3 and younger is free. General admission on Sundays is free for all. Info: 614.629.0306.



May 18: ARTrageous Gala & Fundraiser at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street, Wooster. Visit on site at the center and discover how the arts make the community unique. Enjoy live music, performances, art demonstrations, and more, while sampling food and drinks. Live and Silent Auction. $60/ticket, $500/10 tickets (tickets include food & open bar). Tickets available online at www.wayneartscenter.org.



May 18: Roscoe Transit Authority. Classic oldies rock and roll , 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music is outside but will move inside the barn in case of cold or bad weather. Bring your own food or purchase our cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster. Information 330-575-1028.



May 18: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Kristy Lake. "Off to the Races": Wear your Derby Hat. For information, 330-264-2725.



May 18: Simply Nature for Families!, Secrest Welcome Center, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will be led through several outdoor activities and receive a take-home kit to connect the park experience with backyard nature. Activities are free, but please call 330-263-3968 by May 15 to register. Intended audience is ages 5-10, accompanied by parents, grandparents or other caregivers. Details: go.osu.edu/Cr8v



May 18: Pancake Breakfast. Forget about making breakfast on Saturday, go to the airport instead. The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association will be serving a full pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport. Airplanes will be on display and pancakes on the griddle. Info: www.846.eaachapter.org.



May 18: Paranormal Night at the Museum, The Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. An evening of fun and paranormal exploration in a 116-year-old mansion many say is haunted. Orientation next door in the Castle Club, then move to the Victorian House for pre-investigation activities, followed by a tour of the mansion. Guests will have 1.5 hours to explore the house on their own; wrap-up session at 10:30 p.m., where everyone will have a chance to talk about their experiences. Take ghost hunting equipment, cameras, and hand-held audio recorders. Due to possible battery drain, tour is not recommended for those who depend upon life saving battery operated medical equipment, such as defibrillators, pacemakers or insulin pumps. Reservations required and limited to 24 guests. $35 per person (must be 18 or older).



May 19: Antique Power Engine Show, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville. Vintage engine collectors invited to share them from 1:30-4 p.m. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



May 19: Every Tree Has a Story, 2 p.m. sponsored by Friends of Wooster Memorial Park; a hike to learn some of the stories, history and fun or amazing facts about the trees in the park. Come prepared for the weather. Meet in the education parking area. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



May 19: Teacher Appreciation with California Kenny. Eagles to Hank Williams style Singer Songwriter from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday music is free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 20: Bird Houses, build a wooden bird house at the Doylestown Branch Library, 169 N. Portage St. from 4 - 5 p.m. Kids 8 and up accompanied by adults are welcome. All materials will be provided. Registration is required: 330-904-4689.



May 21: Code and Go Robot Mouse at the Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio Ave. A fun way to learn how to code. This robotic mouse teaches kids the basics of coding with an interactive maze game. Ages 5 – 8. Please register at 330.925.2761. 4-5 p.m.



MAy 21: BP and BMI Check at the Dalton Branch Library by Aultman -Orrville Hospital staff. Info: 330.828.8486.



May 22: Herbs and Perennials Workshop, Miller Pavilion, Secrest Arboretum, OARDC, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $40 arboretum members, $45 non-members. Details and to register: go.osu.edu/Cr85 Contact: Paul Snyder, snyder.1062@osu.edu, 330-263-3761.



May 24-June 22: Double Exhibit: "The World According to Joe" and Oils of Margaret Freed, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street, Wooster. Photography by veteran T.C. Ottinger and painting by the winner of the Wayne/Holmes Exhibit "People's Choice" Award. Free and open to the public during arts center hours 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. M-Th, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sat., in Looney and Gault Galleries.



May 24: Teacher Appreciation with Gretchen Pleuss, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.,teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 25: Sgt Pepper’s Classic Beatles 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of cold or bad weather. Bring your own food or purchase our great cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd,. 330-575-1028.



May 26: Teacher Appreciation with Steve Cipriano 2-5 p.m. Sunday music is free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



May 31: Teacher Appreciation with Barefoot McCoy 6-9pm, Friday music is free for winery customers. Teachers in any school system receive free Teacher 911 glasses. Bring food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Teacher Appreciation is all day every Friday and Sunday. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.











June 1: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Ron Anderson, cuer Amy Riehl. For information, 330-264-2725.



June 8: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. The Gathering Barn, 2532 Armstrong Road, Wooster. Public welcome.



June 8: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



June 8: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



June 14: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Poe; cuer Phyllis Burdette. Favorite dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



June 15: Civil War History Day, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Re-enactors will present life during the Civil War. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



June 15: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. National caller Jerry Junck, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



June 15-16: 8th annual Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree, Ashland County Fairgrounds, by Ohio Chapters of the American Truck Historical Society. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., vintage truck show, trucking memorabilia display, swap meet, camping, food, T-Shirts, 50-50, activities, and country convoy. Donations to show charities appreciated. 330-682-1707, www.ohvintrkjam.com



June 28: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Mohney; cuer Amy Riehl. Hog dog night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



July 13: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



July 13: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



July 20: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Tom Strickland, cuer Linda Warren. Homemade ice cream. For information, 330-264-2725.



July 21: Smithville Community Historical Society open house, 1:30-4 p.m. with concert by Orrville Community Band at 3:30 p.m. and ice cream social at 4:30 on grounds across from Church of God. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



July 12: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Danny Beck; cuer Bonnie Putman. Ice cream social. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



July 26: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Ray Marsh; cuer Chuck Berry. Christmas in July. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Aug. 3: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Danny Beck, cuer Kristy Lake. For information, 330-264-2725.



Aug. 9: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Denny Steiner; cuer Phyllis Burdette. HOF Balloon Fest. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Aug. 9: Gaither Homecoming Artist: the Singing Contractors. The Singing Contractors duo, is comprised of Indiana natives Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett. Tickets $18-$30 are now on sale by calling 800-965-9324 or by visiting itickets.com.



Aug. 10: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



Aug. 10: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Aug. 10-Sept. 8: "Lines and Edges" by Columbus artists Sue Cavanaugh, Elsie Sanchez, Barbara Vogel and Leah Wong, Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



Aug. 16: Living With Backyard Wildlife, Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m. at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



Aug. 17: Annual Antiques Market, grounds at the Mishler Weaving Mill, 381 E. Main St., Smithville, with 20 vendors selling only antique and country items, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Open house at Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., 1:30-4 p.m. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



Aug. 17: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Janis Roach. Annual tailgate party, 6 p.m., carry-in, hot dogs provided; lawn game. For information, 330-264-2725.



Aug. 23: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Mohney; cuer Linda Warren. Favorite jello dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



*** Time may change.Sept. 8: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7:30 p.m. at Wayne County Fair. Public welcome.



Sept. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Neil Harnar; cuer Bonnie Putman. Fall Fest, doughnuts and cider. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Sept. 14: An Evening with the Booth Brothers, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



Sept. 14: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



Sept. 14: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Sept. 15: Model T Day, Mishler Weaving Mill, 381 E. Main St., Smithville, 1:30-4 p.m. Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., also will be open. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind Pioneer Village. All events free.



Sept. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. National caller Tom Roper, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Apple Fest. For information, 330-264-2725.



Sept. 28-Oct. 27: Ohio Watercolor Society Show, first museum show of a statewide tour, Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield 44906. Free. 419-756-1700.



Sept. 27: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Ed Laudenschlagher; cuer Kristy Lake. Apple pie or apple dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Oct. 5: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Pam Courts, cuer Kristy Lake. Hobo Stew night. For information, 330-264-2725.



Oct. 11: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Poe; cuer Linda Warren. Food drive donations. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Oct. 12: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



Oct. 12: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Oct. 19: Apple Butter Day, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville, over the open fire as done in the1800s, using an old Smithville family recipe. Fire starts at 6 a.m.; apples go in at 9 a.m. You can help stir. Buildings open 1:30-4 p.m. Mishler Weaving Mill also will be open to watch the weavers. All events free.



Oct. 19: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. 60th Anniversary Celebration. For information, 330-264-2725.



Oct. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dick Mackey; cuer Linda Riehl. Halloween party. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Nov. 2: Gnat Boxer Special Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Jack Pladys, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Nov. 7: The Collingsworth Family, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



Nov. 8: Things That Go Bump in the Night, Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m. at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



Nov. 8: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Gene Hammond, Chuck Berry, spaghetti bowl dinner.For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



*** Location TBA Nov. 9: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. XXXXX. Public welcome.



Nov. 9: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



Nov. 9: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Nov. 16: Gnat Boxer Special Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller and cuer Howard and Donna Williamson. Nonperishable food donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Dec. 7: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Help Santa Toy donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Dec. 7: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and opening at 6 p.m. (closing 8:30 p.m.) Music, treats, crafts, plus St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus posing for photos and family memories. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. All events free.



Dec. 8: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and craftsmen working. Orrville Community Band Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. in Historic Church of God. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus available for photos and family memories. All events free.



Dec. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Linda Warren. Jingle Bell Rock. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Dec. 14: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



Dec. 14: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Dec. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Neil Harner, cuer Linda Warren. Annual All-Star Christmas Cookie Bake Off. For information, 330-264-2725.